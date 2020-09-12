What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?
The opening round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues with Race 2 at Richmond Raceway.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST.
The race will be 400 miles, 400 laps and split into three stages (80-155-165). This race is the second of three in Round 1 of the playoffs where the field of 16 will be cut down to 12 in two weeks time.
Kevin Harvick locked himself into the next round via his victory in the Southern 500 at Darlington.
Grant Enfinger won Thursday's Truck Series race while Justin Allgaier captured the checkered flag in the first of two Xfinity Series races this weekend on Friday.
- Race: Federated Auto Parts 400
- Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020
- Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Richmond Raceway
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and MRN will carry the radio broadcast.
The four drivers currently below the cut line are Clint Bowyer (tied with Aric Almirola), Cole Custer (-3pts), Ryan Blaney (-17pts), and Matt DiBenedetto (-17pts).
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Richmond Raceway
Richmond Starting Lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|13
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|16
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|17
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|18
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|19
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|20
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|21
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|24
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|25
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|26
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|27
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|28
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|29
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|30
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|31
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|32
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|34
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|35
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|37
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|38
|James Davison
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
