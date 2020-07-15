What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?
The 37th running of NASCAR's All-Star Race will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of NASCAR's annual All-Star exhibition race will begin at 7 p.m. EST. with the Open race. The main event will immediately follow.
The All-Star Race will be split into four stages totaling 140 laps (55-35-35-15). The Open will be split into three stages (35-35-15) with the winner of each stage earning a place in the big show. Additionally, the winner of the Fan Vote will take the 20th and final spot on the grid.
- Race: All-Star Race
- Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020
- Start time: 7 p.m. EST.
- Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event. Jimmie Johnson holds the most wins of any driver with four, most recently in 2013.
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. The race, normally run in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway was rescheduled following the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has been run at CMS every year with the exception of 1986 when it was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. drew pole position with Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman starting alongside.
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Streaming: Fox Sports Go
- Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
All-Star Race Starting Lineup
|Starting Position
|Driver
|No.
|Team
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|4
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|12
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|13
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
NASCAR All-Star Open Starting Lineup
|Starting Position
|Driver
|No.
|Team
|1
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|2
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|3
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|4
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|7
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|8
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|9
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|11
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|12
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|13
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|14
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|16
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|17
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|18
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|21
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|22
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?
NASCAR released more of their schedule last week, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time
|DATE
|TRACK
|SERIES
|DISTANCE
|NETWORK
|START (ET)
|Sunday, July 12
|Kentucky
|Cup
|400 mi
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Bristol
|Cup (All-Star Open)
|TBA
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Bristol
|Cup (All-Star Race)
|TBA
|FS1
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Gander Trucks
|250 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, July 19
|Texas
|Cup
|501 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Thursday, July 23
|Kansas
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|1:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Xfinity
|250 mi
|NBCSN
|5 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|New Hampshire
|Cup
|318 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|All-Star