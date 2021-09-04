Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Chase Elliott looks forward to more 'big moments' in playoffs
NASCAR Cup / Darlington II Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Darlington

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

What time is the NASCAR race?

The 2021 playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway with a crown jewel event no less -- the Southern 500. Kyle Larson enters the race as the top seed in the reset standings ahead of Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr.

  • Race: Southern 500
  • Date: Sunday, September 5th, 2021
  • Start time: 6 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Darlington Raceway

Blaney is on a hot streak entering the playoffs, fresh off back-to-back victories. He will also start from pole position Sunday. Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have enjoyed the most success at Darlington with three wins each. However, Truex is the most recent winner after taking the checkered flag at Darlington in May of this year.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race?

  • TV Channel: NBC (TSN in Canada)
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
  • Green flag: 6:18 pm EST.
  • Location: Darlington Raceway
  • Stages: 115-115-137 (367)

NASCAR Southern 500 Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Team
1 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
4 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
5 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
6 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports
7 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
8 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
9 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Joey Logano Team Penske
12 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
13 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
14 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
15 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
16 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
17 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing
18 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
19 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
20 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports
21 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
22 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports
23 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing
24 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
25 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports
26 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing
27 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
28 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing
29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
30 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
31 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
32 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports
33 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing
34 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
35 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing
36 James Davison Rick Ware Racing
37 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
Tickets
shares
comments
Chase Elliott looks forward to more 'big moments' in playoffs

Previous article

Chase Elliott looks forward to more 'big moments' in playoffs
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
Le Mans

CarGuy Racing takes over MR Racing Le Mans entry

3
General

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles

7 h
4
Formula 1

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

17 h
5
Formula 1

Horner: ‘Great shame’ if Mercedes blocks Albon move to Williams

14 h
Latest news
What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Darlington
Video Inside
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Darlington

1 h
Chase Elliott looks forward to more 'big moments' in playoffs
NAS

Chase Elliott looks forward to more 'big moments' in playoffs

14 h
Kyle Larson relishes his position after 'crazy couple years'
NAS

Kyle Larson relishes his position after 'crazy couple years'

Sep 2, 2021
Consecutive wins give Ryan Blaney 'a good shot' at Cup title
NAS

Consecutive wins give Ryan Blaney 'a good shot' at Cup title

Sep 1, 2021
NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona
NAS

NASCAR's largest Next Gen car test to date set for Daytona

Aug 31, 2021
Latest videos
Darlington Preview: 2021 Playoffs begin at one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks 02:57
NASCAR Cup
15 h

Darlington Preview: 2021 Playoffs begin at one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks

Ryan Blaney earns Busch Pole for Darlington playoff opener 00:41
NASCAR Cup
Sep 1, 2021

Ryan Blaney earns Busch Pole for Darlington playoff opener

Blaney celebrates with fans at Daytona, gifts checkered flag 01:24
NASCAR Cup
Aug 29, 2021

Blaney celebrates with fans at Daytona, gifts checkered flag

Wallace just misses playoffs: ‘Just continue to climb from here’ 01:32
NASCAR Cup
Aug 29, 2021

Wallace just misses playoffs: ‘Just continue to climb from here’

Blaney after Daytona win: ‘It’s been a fun two weeks’ 01:54
NASCAR Cup
Aug 29, 2021

Blaney after Daytona win: ‘It’s been a fun two weeks’

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

CarGuy Racing takes over MR Racing Le Mans entry
Le Mans Le Mans

CarGuy Racing takes over MR Racing Le Mans entry

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles
General General

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

Horner: ‘Great shame’ if Mercedes blocks Albon move to Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: ‘Great shame’ if Mercedes blocks Albon move to Williams

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 as Hamilton hits trouble

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal "I’ve never had before"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal "I’ve never had before"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020

Latest news

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Darlington
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Darlington

Chase Elliott looks forward to more 'big moments' in playoffs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott looks forward to more 'big moments' in playoffs

Kyle Larson relishes his position after 'crazy couple years'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson relishes his position after 'crazy couple years'

Consecutive wins give Ryan Blaney 'a good shot' at Cup title
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Consecutive wins give Ryan Blaney 'a good shot' at Cup title

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.