What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas

What time is the NASCAR race?

The 2021 playoffs enter the second round with 12 drivers still in contention for the championship.

Las Vegas will host all three national divisions this weekend with the Truck Series going green at 9:13 p.m. EST. on Friday. On Saturday, the Xfinity Series begins its postseason on Saturday at 7:49 p.m. EST.

But what about the Cup Series?

Race: South Point 400

South Point 400 Date: Saturday, September 26th, 2021

Saturday, September 26th, 2021 Start time: 7 p.m. EST.

7 p.m. EST. Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

There will be a competition caution at Lap 25. Brad Keselowski has more wins than any other active driver LVMS, winning three times with the most recent victory coming in 2018. He finished second there earlier this year to Kyle Larson, who scored his first win as a Hendrick Motorsports driver there.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

TV Channel: NBCSN (TSN in Canada)

NBCSN (TSN in Canada) Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)

Motor Racing Network (MRN) Green flag: 7:19 pm EST.

7:19 pm EST. Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stages: 80-80-107 (267)

NASCAR Las Vegas Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver 1 Kyle Larson 2 Ryan Blaney 3 William Byron 4 Martin Truex Jr. 5 Kevin Harvick 6 Denny Hamlin 7 Alex Bowman 8 Brad Keselowski 9 Joey Logano 10 Kyle Busch 11 Chase Elliott 12 Christopher Bell 13 Tyler Reddick 14 Matt DiBenedetto 15 Austin Dillon 16 Erik Jones 17 Aric Almirola 18 Ross Chastain 19 Chase Briscoe 20 Kurt Busch 21 Bubba Wallace 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 23 Michael McDowell 24 Ryan Preece 25 Chris Buescher 26 Daniel Suarez 27 Corey LaJoie 28 Cole Custer 29 Ryan Newman 30 Garrett Smithley 31 Josh Bilicki 32 Anthony Alfredo 33 Justin Haley 34 BJ McLeod 35 Cody Ware 36 Quin Houff 37 Joey Gase 38 JJ Yeley