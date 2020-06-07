What time and channel is the Atlanta NASCAR race today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

The Cup Series caps off a triple-header weekend with the Xfinity and Truck Series both racing on Saturday. Grant Enfinger (Trucks) and A.J. Allmendinger (Xfinity) took the checkered flag in those events.

Race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Date: Sunday, June 7, 2020

3 p.m. EST. Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR leaves Bristol Motor Speedway where Brad Keselowski earned his second win of the 2020 season after late-race contact between Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.

Kevin Harvick leads the championship standings.

What channel is the NASCAR race tonight?

The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola will share the front row.

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (TSN in Canada)

Fox Sports 1 (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN)

NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Starting Lineup

Starting spot Driver Team 1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 2 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 3 Joey Logano Team Penske 4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 8 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 9 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 13 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 14 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 15 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 17 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 18 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 19 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing 20 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 23 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 24 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 25 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing 26 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing 27 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 28 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 29 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 30 JJ Yeley Spire Motorsports 31 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 32 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 33 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports 34 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing 35 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 36 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing 38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management 39 B.J. McLeod B.J. McLeod Motorsports 40 Reed Sorenson Tommy Baldwin Racing

NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule