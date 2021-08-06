What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen?

What time is the NASCAR race?

All three series are racing this weekend at Watkins Glen. The Cup Series will take the green flag Sunday following the Truck and Xfinity Series races Saturday

Race: Go Bowling at The Glen

Go Bowling at The Glen Date: Sunday, August 8th, 2021

Sunday, August 8th, 2021 Start time: 3 p.m. EST.

3 p.m. EST. Location: Watkins Glen International (NY)

This race will kick-off two consecutive weekends of road course racing at NASCAR's highest level as the series then heads to Indianapolis for a race that will utilize the infield road course.

Denny Hamlin leads the regular season points standings, but has yet to win this year. NASCAR did not race at The Glen last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the most recent winner came back in 2019 with Chase Elliott. The reigning series champion will be looking for his third straight victory at WGI.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network (TSN in Canada)

NBC Sports Network (TSN in Canada) Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)

Motor Racing Network (MRN) Start time: 3 pm EST.

3 pm EST. Location: Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen Starting Lineup

Start Driver Team 1 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 2 Joey Logano Team Penske 3 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 4 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 11 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 12 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing 13 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 14 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 15 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 17 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 19 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 20 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Team 22 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports 23 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 24 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 25 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 26 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 27 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 28 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 29 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 30 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports 31 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports 32 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing 33 Kyle Tilley Live Fast Motorsports 34 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 35 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 36 James Davison Petty Ware Racing 37 RC Enerson Rick Ware Racing