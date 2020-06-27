NASCAR Cup
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Pocono / Preview

What time and channel is Saturday's Pocono NASCAR race?

shares
comments
What time and channel is Saturday's Pocono NASCAR race?
Jun 27, 2020, 5:00 PM

Pocono Raceway hosts a doubleheader this weekend with a 325-mile Cup race Saturday and a 350-mile Cup race Sunday.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Saturday's race, should it go on despite showers in the area, will go green at 3:54 p.m. EST. Should today's Cup race be postponed, it will run at Noon on Monday.

  • Race: Pocono Organics 325
  • Date: Saturday, June 27, 2020
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Pocono Raceway

Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings entering the Pocono race weekend, 23 points clear of Joey Logano and 25 points ahead of Talladega winner Ryan Blaney.

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin swept the 2019 Pocono races for Joe Gibbs Racing. In fact, the last driver beyond JGR to win at the 'Tricky Triangle' was Blaney in 2017 when he defeated Busch for his first ever NCS victory.

Ty Gibbs dominated Friday's ARCA race at the speedway, earning his third career win in the series.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 325 miles, 130 laps with stages of 35-52-53. 

This week, NASCAR and the FBI concluded their investigations into a noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, ascertaining that it was a garage pull-down rope fashioned in the style of a noose. However, it has been there since October, 2019 and no crime was committed. 

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Two Ford drivers will share the front row with Aric Almirola on pole and Talladega winner Blaney starting alongside.

  • TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada)
  • Streaming: Fox Sports Go
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Pocono Raceway

What is the starting lineup for the NASCAR Pocono Organics 325?

Starting spot Driver Team
1 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
6 Joey Logano Team Penske
7 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
8 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
9 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
11 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
13 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
15 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
16 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
17 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
18 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
19 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
20 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
22 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
23 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
24 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
25 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
26 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
27 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
28 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
29 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing
30 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
31 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
32 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
33 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing
34 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
35 James Davison Spire Motorsports
36 Christopher Bell Leavin Family Racing
37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management
39 BJ McLeod BJ McLeod Motorsports
40 Josh Bilicki Tommy Baldwin Racing

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series race was postponed due to rain, setting up a triple-header for Sunday with all three series.

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NETWORK START (ET)
(Postponed) Sunday, June 27 Pocono Gander Trucks 150 mi FS1 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, June 27 Pocono Cup 325 mi FOX 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28 Pocono Xfinity 225 mi FS1 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28 Pocono Cup 350 mi FS1 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 4 Indianapolis Xfinity 151 mi NBC 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 5 Indianapolis Cup 400 mi NBC 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 9 Kentucky Xfinity 200 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Friday, July 10 Kentucky Xfinity 300 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 11 Kentucky ARCA Menards -- FS1 --
Saturday, July 11 Kentucky Gander Trucks 225 mi FS1 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 12 Kentucky Cup 400 mi FS1 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Bristol Cup (All-Star Open) TBA FS1 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Bristol Cup (All-Star Race) TBA FS1 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Gander Trucks 250 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19 Texas Cup 501 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23 Kansas Cup 400 mi NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 7 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2 New Hampshire Cup 318 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
