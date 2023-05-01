Subscribe
When is the NASCAR Cup race at Dover starting today?

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover was delayed by thunderstorms and heavy rain in the area and, instead, takes place at noon on Monday.

Charles Bradley
By:
When is the NASCAR Cup race at Dover starting today?

When rain set in for the remainder of the day, NASCAR called the event early Sunday morning and the 400-mile race was postponed until noon ET Monday. It will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Dover start today?

  • Date: Monday, May 1
  • TV show start time: 12:00 ET
  • Green flag time: approx 12:11 ET
  • Stages/Laps: (120/130/150) - 400 laps / 400 miles

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup race at Dover today?

  • TV channel: FS1 | TSN 5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

What happened in the last NASCAR Cup race?

A chaotic race at Talladega ended with Bubba Wallace spinning from the race lead and Kyle Busch earning his second win of the 2023 season. It was the 62nd win of Busch's Cup career.

Christopher Bell remains in control of the championship lead, 12 points clear of Ross Chastain.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner at Dover, and he will hope to repeat that 2022 performance in order to ensure a place in the playoffs.

This week, Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was sidelined with a fractured vertebra after a sprint car crash in Iowa. He will be out for the next three to four races and Josh Berry will take over the wheel of the No. 48 car.

Who is racing in the Dover NASCAR Cup race?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries.

Due to rain, the starting lineup set by NASCAR’s performance metric, so Kyle Busch landed the pole with Christopher Bell lining up alongside him on the front row for Sunday’s 400-lap race.

Entry list for Dover

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

Brennan Poole

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Josh Berry

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

