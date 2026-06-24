Where to watch NASCAR Cup races now that the Prime broadcast is over

NASCAR is back on TNT (and HBO Max) for the next five weeks, following Prime Video's five-week run, which concluded with the San Diego street course race at Naval Base Coronado.

Sonoma, Chicagoland, Atlanta, North Wilkesboro, and the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis will all be broadcast live on TNT, and also streamed live on HBO Max (which will also continue to carry on-board cameras for every race weekend).

So, it's fairly straightforward with options for streaming, but also traditional cable. All practice and qualifying sessions can be also found live on truTV, while also streamed live on HBO Max too. As they have all year, Max will continue to live carry onboard cameras for the entire field on race day, including team radio.

The broadcast team

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on TNT Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The booth remains unchanged from Prime's leg of the season, with Adam Alexander acting as the play-by-play announcer, while joined by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and crew chief Steve Letarte.

The pre-race show and post-race show will also feature Earnhardt and Letarte, as well as Jamie McMurray, and will be hosted by Marty Smith. Jeff Burton will join as a studio analyst for the Chicagoland and Atlanta races, while Jimmie Johnson takes on the role as analyst for the races at Sonoma, North Wilkesboro, and Indianapolis.

Shannon Spake, Danielle Trotta and Marty Snider will work as pit reporters for the next five races, with Mamba Smith serving as a special B/R Racing Correspondent.

"Last year was an exciting return to NASCAR for TNT Sports, and we’re just getting started,” said Craig Barry, EVP and Chief Content Officer, TNT Sports. “This year, we're expanding our studio show and adding some of racing's most recognizable and respected voices to our talented NASCAR broadcasting team. We're always looking for new ways to create access and bring fans closer to the sport they love. These additions will help us continue to elevate the experience and capture the energy, excitement and culture that make NASCAR so unique."

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota Photo by: Justin Casterline / Getty Images

The $1 Million In-Season Challenge

TNT will once again have the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, with the winning driver earning $1 million prize, and a perfect bracket by a fan earning the same. Last year, Ty Gibbs won the tournament over surprise finalist Ty Dillon. You can find all the matchups for Round 1 at Sonoma by CLICKING HERE.