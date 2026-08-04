Where to watch NASCAR for the rest of the 2026 season

With FOX, Prime, and TNT now wrapping up their leg of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season, the final 14 races of the year will be split between two networks -- NBC and the USA Network.

Only four of these races will actually air on the NBC network channel, including the final three races of the year at Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, and the title-decider at Homestead-Miami Speedway. NBC will also broadcast the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

All races that air on NBC will also be simulcast on the Peacock streaming platform. The other ten remaining races will all appear on the USA Network as part of the USA Sports portfolio.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Practice and qualifying will continue to be broadcast on truTV and streamed on HBO Max, with HBO continuing to carry on-board cameras of all cars as they have for the entire year.

As for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts (NOAPS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), that's fairly simple as FOX holds the entire NCTS season, splitting coverage between FOX, FS1, and FS2. Similarly, The CW broadcasts every NOAPS race, which will also be streamed on the ESPN Unlimited app.