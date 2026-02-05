Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 2026 energy management “annoying” and “sad” as drivers lift early

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
F1 2026 energy management “annoying” and “sad” as drivers lift early

Arrow McLaren officially opens doors to new home in Indianapolis

IndyCar
IndyCar
Arrow McLaren officially opens doors to new home in Indianapolis

Why NASCAR allowed teams to refuel without penalty late in The Clash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Why NASCAR allowed teams to refuel without penalty late in The Clash

Chris Gayle has no doubt Denny Hamlin will lock in for 2026 NASCAR title run

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Chris Gayle has no doubt Denny Hamlin will lock in for 2026 NASCAR title run

Carson Hocevar signs lengthy extension to keep him at Spire until 2030s

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Carson Hocevar signs lengthy extension to keep him at Spire until 2030s

Winners and losers from NASCAR's Clash at the Madhouse

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Winners and losers from NASCAR's Clash at the Madhouse

Kalle Rovanpera co-driver Jonne Halttunen lands Toyota rally management role

WRC
WRC
Kalle Rovanpera co-driver Jonne Halttunen lands Toyota rally management role

Audi backs Emma Felbermayr for 2026 F1 Academy season with Rodin Motorsport

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
Audi backs Emma Felbermayr for 2026 F1 Academy season with Rodin Motorsport
NASCAR Cup Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray

Why NASCAR allowed teams to refuel without penalty late in The Clash

There were safety and procedural reasons for the decision from race control

Matt Weaver
Matt Weaver
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
GettyImages-2259972502

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

NASCAR’s senior competition leadership says there were ‘multiple layers’ to the decision to let teams refuel without penalty on Wednesday in the middle of a sleet-affected and caution-riddled Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The decision drew the ire of several crew chiefs, those who filled their tank before the start of the race or those who took fuel at the expense of their track position and those who ran out leading NASCAR to make the call.

Kyle Larson ran out of fuel
Chase Elliott ran out of fuel
Kyle Busch topped off before NASCAR made the call
Tyler Reddick topped off before NASCAR made the call

This was in addition to general confusion surrounding which tires teams could bolt on their cars, and when, as a soaked track gradually begin to dry but with race control never officially deeming it dry enough to get off the Goodyear wet weather package.

Read Also:

Brad Moran, NASCAR Cup Series managing director, cited the following reasons to let the field take fuel without penalty on Lap 165 when discussing the matter during the annual media Research & Development roundtable on Thursday afternoon:

  • This was the first race with the 750 horsepower package and fuel mileage was an inexact estimate
  • There is no true pit road at Bowman Gray
  • Maybe Larson and Elliott were mechanical failures and not fuel shortage issues
  • Caution laps were not counting

“It’s the first time we’ve run that engine in an actual race with the higher horsepower, for one,” Moran said. “So was our data totally accurate that we went into the race with? We believe it is. We’re still going to go through all of that.

“The teams should have had full tanks when they went out for the Last Chance or The Clash, which obviously leads us to think they didn’t have enough fuel in the cars when they started.”

So, then it was a fair question to ask if it was required for them to have full tanks, and it was not which begs the question why not leave it up to the teams to choose when to give up their track position to refuel.

Crew chief notes only recommended full tanks, but that’s also added weight.

“So what we were managing from our side is that we had way more cautions than we've ever had,” Moran said. “We don’t have a pit road that you could just allow fueling at any time. We don’t have fire protection at every station, so just multiple layers.

“We were getting reports, where we obviously saw some of them run out of fuel, starting with (Larson) and we weren’t sure if there was a pickup issue; we didn’t have that information at the time so we allowed them to fuel.”

Moran thought not allowing them to take fuel, and having more cars run out, that would just create more problems for the show and race quality.

“We had 35 green flag laps to go with all the no count cautions that we could have had,” Moran said. “And we were trending pretty high at that point. So at that point, the decision was made that we didn't want that to be the entire story of how the race ended.”

Moran said not counting cautions was ‘not our friends’ on Wednesday night.

Read Also:

The McDowell penalty

The first officiating topic of conversation came on the opening lap of the Cookout Clash Last Chance Race when race control deemed that Michael McDowell jumped the initial start on pole sitter Josh Berry from the front row.

McDowell was sent to the rear of the field and did not make it back to a transfer position and was eliminated before the main event. At the time, McDowell said he was aggressive but that he was also snookered by Berry, who fired off first.

 

That topic was tackled by senior Vice President of competition of NASCAR, Elton Sawyer.

“Once they get in the zone, then at that point, you’re looking at (Berry) to make sure he does that … and we don’t know wheel spin and all that,” Sawyer said. “But this one was pretty straightforward because (McDowell) launched … and he’s not even the control car and he fired before we got in the zone.

“I think Brad Moran had a nice conversation with him this morning and he says he was really aggressive, and we’re watching all the radio communication transcripts, and he said ‘I need to be aggressive,’ and he was.”

Photos from Bowman Gray Race

Ryan Preece, RFK Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Daniel Suarez, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Ryan Preece, RFK Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Atmosphere

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Atmosphere

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Bowman Gray atmosphere

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Josh Berry and Michael McDowell lead the field the green flag

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Battle for the final transfer spit between Corey LaJoie, Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
LCQ at Bowman Gray

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano spin

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Ford

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Crash involving Ty Gibbs, Chase Elliott

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports, Cole Custer, Haas Factory Team, Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Joey Logano, Team Penske

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
General view

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
General view

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Snow at the circuit

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Ryan Preece, RFK Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Ryan Preece, RFK Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Ryan Preece, RFK Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Ryan Preece, RFK Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
Ryan Preece, RFK Racing

Bowman Gray - Wednesday, in photos
NASCAR Cup
52

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Chris Gayle has no doubt Denny Hamlin will lock in for 2026 NASCAR title run

Top Comments

More from
Matt Weaver

Chris Gayle has no doubt Denny Hamlin will lock in for 2026 NASCAR title run

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Chris Gayle has no doubt Denny Hamlin will lock in for 2026 NASCAR title run

Spotter Brandon Wilkinson gets first NASCAR Cup win at Clash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Spotter Brandon Wilkinson gets first NASCAR Cup win at Clash

The Ryan Preece Show is back on its brightest stage

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
The Ryan Preece Show is back on its brightest stage

Latest news

F1 2026 energy management “annoying” and “sad” as drivers lift early

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
F1 2026 energy management “annoying” and “sad” as drivers lift early

Arrow McLaren officially opens doors to new home in Indianapolis

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Arrow McLaren officially opens doors to new home in Indianapolis

Why NASCAR allowed teams to refuel without penalty late in The Clash

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Why NASCAR allowed teams to refuel without penalty late in The Clash

Chris Gayle has no doubt Denny Hamlin will lock in for 2026 NASCAR title run

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Chris Gayle has no doubt Denny Hamlin will lock in for 2026 NASCAR title run