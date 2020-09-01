NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
5 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
8 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
23 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
30 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
37 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
46 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
53 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
58 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
65 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

William Byron lands two-year contract extension with HMS

William Byron lands two-year contract extension with HMS
By:

As it turns out, William Byron’s first NASCAR Cup Series victory last weekend was an exclamation point to other good news.

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty University
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty University
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty University
Race Winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta

Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday that Byron had signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him in the team’s No. 24 Chevrolet through at least the 2022 season. Byron’s extension was signed on Aug. 8.

Saturday night’s victory at Daytona International Speedway locked Byron, 22, into this season’s playoffs, which open Sunday night at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

 

HMS originally signed Byron in 2016 and moved him into the NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports in 2017, when he won four races and the season championship in his rookie year. Hendrick then moved him fulltime to the Cup Series in 2018.

In 98 career starts in Cup, Byron has one win, five poles, seven top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 11th in the series standings last season.

In his only fulltime season in Trucks in 2016, Byron won a series-best seven races. He also won a K&N Pro Series East (now ARCA East) championship in 2015.

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers William Byron
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

