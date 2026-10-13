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William Byron to run Jeff Gordon throwback Axalta scheme at Phoenix
The iconic flames are back on the No. 24 this weekend at Phoenix Raceway
Nick DeGroot
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:36 PM
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William Byron throwback scheme
Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports will put a familiar paint scheme back on the No. 24 this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. William Byron will honor Jeff Gordon with red flames on yellow and black with Axalta sponsorship.
This will be the final Axalta paint scheme as the company undergoes a rebrand with a new name for 2027. Hendrick Motorsports says that we need to "stay tuned for the unveiling of their 2027 paint scheme with a new company name."
Gordon, who now works as the Vice Chairman at HMS, is also the winningest driver in the history of the team with 93 checkered flags (also third on the all-time wins list). Gordon won the championship in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001, and ended his full-time career near the top of his game as he was third in the 2015 standings.
Byron has driven the No. 24 since 2018, winning 16 races including back-to-back victories in the 2024-2025 Daytona 500. Both of those wins featured Axalta schemes with the iconic flames on the door.
However, this specific paint scheme for Phoenix is a throwback to the 2013 Axalta paint scheme for Gordon. He won two races at Phoenix in 2007 and again in 2011.
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