Race report

NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

William Byron ends NASCAR Cup win drought as Kyle Larson denied early title clinch

Byron scored his first Cup win of 2026 in a Hendrick 1-2, while Larson leaves Martinsville with a 67-point championship lead over Christopher Bell

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Nov 1, 2026, 10:54 PM

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William Byron wins, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

William Byron is a winner again, earning his 17th career win and his first of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season. It was also his fourth Cup win at Martinsville.

Teammate Chase Elliott finished second in a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2, with Ty Gibbs third, Josh Berry fourth, and Shane van Gisbergen fifth. Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell filled out the remainder of the top ten.

"We're always pretty good here," said Byron. "Man, it's been a fricking long road this year. This team's worked really hard. Yeah, just appreciate them. We had our struggles. But man, today feels damn good."

In the battle for the championship, Larson was unable to clinch it early, but he will leave Martinsville with a healthy 67-point advantage over Bell. Hamlin is the only other driver still in the title hunt, 70 points behind.

Stage 1

Gibbs and Hamlin coordinated the start, with the No. 54 taking the inside lane and letting his teammate in the No. 11 come down in front of him.

However, Hamlin quickly found a bit of trouble as he wheel-hopped into Turn 3 and shot up the track, losing the lead to Gibbs in the process.

It took them about 30 laps to catch the back of the field and begin lapping cars. Hamlin retook the lead about 15 laps later, with Preece also pressuring the front duo and taking second.

Over 20 drivers opted to split the stage and pit for fresh tires, including Bell, Blaney, Byron, Bowman, Chastain, Cindric, Reddick, Elliott, Hocevar, Wallace, and Van Gisbergen.

Zilisch got hit with a pass-through penalty for speeding in the pits. A few laps later, Gibbs pitted from inside the top five.

Hamlin had to deal with a lot of lapped cars that were now faster than him due to the tire advantage, and Preece passed him in heavy traffic.

Byron was the leader of those who pitted, and those tires were worth a ton. Both Hamlin and Larson fell outside the top ten, scoring no points.

Byron took the lead from Preece with just five laps left in the stage, winning Stage 1 ahead of Gibbs, Preece, Bell, Berry, Bowman, Cindric, Chastain, Reddick, and Elliott.

Larson fell off the lead lap in the final two laps of the stage, and failed to get the free pass, remaining trapped a lap behind the leaders.

Stage 2

Larson was now 24th, the first car one lap down. Up front, Byron held the lead on the restart.

Custer, who took the wave-around, suffered a speeding penalty when he finally pitted.

Around halfway through the stage, Hamlin was among those who kicked off another round of pit stops, this time quick to join those who wanted fresh tires.

However, the pit stop cycle was interrupted as Hocevar spun. Bell pitted right as the caution came out, but he was caught speeding and had to go to the rear of the field. Hamlin was now a lap down and had to take the wave-around along with several other cars.

Gibbs had just passed Larson and was awarded the free pass, running seventh.

Byron and Preece resumed the race in the lead, but it was chaotic with the field all jumbled up.

Cindric suffered big nose damage after Hocevar abruptly brake-checked the Penske driver. But the real drama involved the title contenders, as Bell and Hamlin went spinning after contact from Logano.

That incident for the JGR teammates put Larson back on the lead lap, courtesy of the free pass in 15th.

Chastain led a group of drivers that dove down pit road for fresh rubber, and restarted fourth. On the restart, Preece went spinning as the wheel disconnected, but everyone somehow avoided it.

Back outside the top ten, Larson, Bell, and Hamlin all found each other and were battling hard for position.

The stage ultimately ended under caution as Blaney got into the back of Berry, who then slowed and destroyed the nose of Blaney's car. Blaney then spun out soon after, triggering a stage-ending caution.

Byron won Stage 2 over Elliott, Gibbs, Chastain, Logano, Wallace, Berry, Gilliland, Reddick, and Bell.

Stage 3

On the restart, there was a quick caution for Ware spinning after a stack-up near the back. Suarez also suffered nose damage as he was the driver who hit Ware from behind.

On the following restart, Byron and Elliott remained in control but there was some frantic racing back in the pack.

With just over 160 laps to go, another round of green-flag pit stops got underway. Logano had to make an extra stop to tighten a wheel.

Briscoe ran longer than most, but Byron quickly reclaimed the lead with the rapid pace of those fresh tires.

The next run was fairly calm, with Bell kicking off the final round of pit stops with 85 laps to go. Byron pitted from the lead with 79 to go. Chastain, who was running fourth before the cycle, had a slow stop to tighten a wheel. Logano had another messy stop, dragging a crew member out of the pit box as the crewman attempted to remove the wrench from the rear window.

Byron ran Larson down to lap him again, but rode behind him for a bit as Elliott sat around one second behind. Eventually, he did put him a lap down as Elliott started to close.

As the run progressed, Byron pulled away as he lapped up inside the top ten. The remainder of the race was completely incident-free and no one could truly challenge Byron.

RACE

All Stats

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement 1 W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 500

3:19'06.310

12 76 2 C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 500

+2.049

3:19'08.359

2.049 9 45 3 T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 500

+13.102

3:19'19.412

11.053 11 51 4

J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing

21 Ford 500

+14.088

3:19'20.398

0.986 12 43 5 S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 500

+16.265

3:19'22.575

2.177 11 32 6 D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 500

+19.185

3:19'25.495

2.920 9 31 7 A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 500

+21.181

3:19'27.491

1.996 10 30 8 B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 499

+1 Lap

3:19'10.979

1 Lap 10 34 9 K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:19'12.807

1.828 10 28 10 C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 499

+1 Lap

3:19'14.176

1.369 10 35 11 R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:19'17.516

3.340 10 36 12 T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 499

+1 Lap

3:19'17.970

0.454 10 29 13 A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:19'18.709

0.739 10 29 14 C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 499

+1 Lap

3:19'21.711

3.002 9 23 15 T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 499

+1 Lap

3:19'21.782

0.071 10 25 16 M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:19'21.960

0.178 10 21 17

C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing

88 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:19'23.393

1.433 10 20 18 J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 498

+2 Laps

3:19'15.012

1 Lap 10 25 19 Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 498

+2 Laps

3:19'16.693

1.681 9 18 20 A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:19'18.292

1.599 10 21 C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:19'24.387

6.095 10 16 22 T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:19'24.395

0.008 11 15 23 R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford 498

+2 Laps

3:19'28.583

4.188 11 22 24 C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 497

+3 Laps

3:19'08.534

1 Lap 10 13 25 A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 497

+3 Laps

3:19'09.412

0.878 10 12 26 N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford 497

+3 Laps

3:19'11.317

1.905 10 11 27 B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 497

+3 Laps

3:19'12.306

0.989 8 10 28 D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 497

+3 Laps

3:19'13.039

0.733 10 9 29 E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 497

+3 Laps

3:19'19.732

6.693 9 8 30 R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 497

+3 Laps

3:19'19.987

0.255 10 7 31 J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 496

+4 Laps

3:19'19.630

1 Lap 9 6 32 R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota 495

+5 Laps

3:19'06.893

1 Lap 10 5 33 C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 494

+6 Laps

3:19'24.983

1 Lap 10 4 34 C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 487

+13 Laps

3:19'26.792

7 Laps 12 3 35 R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 441

+59 Laps

3:19'19.150

46 Laps 10 2 36 A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 222

+278 Laps

1:30'54.984

219 Laps 8 5 Accident 37 J. Bilicki Garage 66 66 Ford 105

+395 Laps

38'37.360

117 Laps 4 Clutch View full results

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