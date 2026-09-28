Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Analysis
NASCAR Cup Kansas II

Winners and losers from a surprisingly calm NASCAR Cup race at Kansas

Larson dominated Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, Hocevar went spinning, and Reddick was left frustrated after a difficult day

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup race at Kansas was far calmer than many expected, but it still delivered a dramatic battle for the win in the closing laps. Ultimately, Kyle Larson prevailed after passing Chase Briscoe and holding off Austin Cindric, further extending his championship advantage.

There were only a couple of incidents during the race, with one notable restart pileup where Carson Hocevar found himself at the epicenter. 

There are now just six races left in the 2026 Cup season, and before we look forward to Las Vegas, here's the biggest winners and losers from Kansas Speedway:

WINNER: Kyle Larson scores maximum points with dominant win

Watch: Larson thrilled with extending Chase lead after Kansas victory

It was a near-perfect day for Larson and the No. 5 team. He became the first driver to score maximum points in a Cup race this year (76 points) by winning the race, sweeping the stages, and securing the fastest lap bonus. He also led 235 of 267 laps, a new track record for Kansas. He even had to fight for it at the very end, losing the lead with 30 laps to go and later reeling Briscoe back in to reclaim the lead with just seven laps to go. Larson's remarkable Chase run continues, moving to +26pts ahead in the title fight. With top fives in every Chase race so far, it's reminiscent of the kind of Chase performances Jimmie Johnson and the Hendrick No. 48 used to put together, which should worry the competition.

Read Also:

LOSER: Chase Briscoe as victory and title hopes slip away

Watch: Briscoe left frustrated finishing fourth at Kansas

Briscoe needed a big day in Kansas, and he very nearly had it. During the final stint, he took the lead away from a dominant Larson, but he never really could get away from him. He later said that he should have aero-blocked more aggressively in defending the top spot. Larson got back by and Briscoe went into what he called "desperation mode," hitting the wall multiple times as he tried to build a run back at Larson. He faded to fourth by the time the checkered flag flew, and was clearly frustrated with the outcome. Briscoe lost a further 36 points in the championship fight, now 123pts behind. Had he won, he could have left Kansas 81pts back of the lead, so it was quite the swing in the wrong direction.

Read Also:

WINNER: Austin Cindric with his best run of the year, and nearly a win

Watch: Cindric after runner-up finish: 'One of the best race cars I've driven'

What a day for the driver of the No. 2 Ford, and nobody could have predicted just how close he would get to winning this race. Cindric crossed the line just half-a-second behind Larson in the runner-up spot, leading the way for Team Penske. That was no fluke either, as he ran strong all day with finishes of third and second in the two stages. It was easily his best run of the 2026 season, and helped him to jump two positions in the standings.

Read Also:

LOSER: Carson Hocevar after an unfortunate restart pileup 

 

All eyes were on Hocevar after the Bristol brawl, and he started things off strong at Kansas as he quickly went three-wide for the lead and ended Stage 1 inside the top five. However, messy pit stops cost him track position, and just before the halfway point of the race, things went very wrong. As Hocevar later explained, he was attempting to go middle on the restart at the very same moment Ty Gibbs was, and they met in a collision that triggered a multi-car accident. Hocevar was able to continue but with damage, finishing 33rd -- last among the Chase drivers. He also dropped three positions in the standings down to 11th.

Read Also:

WINNER: Bubba Wallace as he rebounds from mid-race spin

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Wallace was caught up in the Hocevar restart melee, but his car wasn't completely destroyed. He steadily marched back through the field after repairs, and was just outside the top 15 ahead of the final round of pit stops. The team opted to run long, giving him fresher tires for the long run to the finish, and that really paid off. He was the fastest car on the track most laps near the end, and surged up inside the top ten to lead the day for 23XI Racing in ninth-place.

LOSER: Tyler Reddick as the No. 45 team struggles for pace

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

At the other end of the spectrum for 23XI was Reddick, and while he finished just two positions behind Wallace, that doesn't even begin to tell the story of his day. Reddick started the race with absolutely no pace, much like Bristol, nearly falling a lap down as he ran 34th in the first stint. The team did make progress and at one point he was up to fifth, only to then get up into the wall. Soon after, he suffered an 18-second pit stop as there was an issue tightening the left-front and he had to reverse back into his stall. Reddick later lamented how "we got big problems" as his once-promising season continues to unravel.

Read Also:

WINNER: Ryan Preece with three top tens in first four Chase races

Ryan Preece at 'Chase' Media Day, RFK Racing

Ryan Preece at 'Chase' Media Day, RFK Racing

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Preece squeezed into the Chase just as the door slammed shut behind him with a dramatic win in the Daytona regular season finale. Since then, he has been the model of consistency, getting the most out of his car every week. Kansas marked Preece's third top ten in the last four races and he is 14th in the standings, just 33 points out of the top ten at this point in the Chase.

Read Also:

LOSER: Noah Gragson is the lone DNF at Kansas

 

Looking behind Chase drivers, the lone DNF from Sunday's race was the No. 4 of Gragson. Even the later restart pileup wasn't enough to put any other drivers out of the race. He was running inside the top 20 when the engine detonated in a dramatic failure, blanketing the track in white smoke. While 2026 has been a struggle for Gragson, this was actually the first time he was the first driver to fall out of a race so far this year. 

Read Also:

Watch: Race Rewind: Larson puts on clinic at Kansas

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Corey Heim takes home souvenir from Martinsville fight

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Corey Heim takes home souvenir from Martinsville fight

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Corey Heim takes home souvenir from Martinsville fight

Chase Briscoe went into “desperation mode” chasing Kyle Larson at Kansas

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
Chase Briscoe went into “desperation mode” chasing Kyle Larson at Kansas

9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
More from
Tyler Reddick

Winners and losers from a crash-filled NASCAR Cup race at Gateway

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Winners and losers from a crash-filled NASCAR Cup race at Gateway

Tyler Reddick goes airborne in Gateway wreck as Christopher Bell rues “missed opportunity”

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Tyler Reddick goes airborne in Gateway wreck as Christopher Bell rues “missed opportunity”

Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney rescue stalled 23XI cars at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney rescue stalled 23XI cars at Darlington

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton honours Roscoe with touching tribute one year after his death

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Hamilton honours Roscoe with touching tribute one year after his death

Max Verstappen was "nightmare fuel" for George Russell in Baku, says Alex Brundle

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Max Verstappen was "nightmare fuel" for George Russell in Baku, says Alex Brundle

Colton Herta aiming at F1 by 2028: 'I still have a chance'

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Colton Herta aiming at F1 by 2028: 'I still have a chance'

Genesis Magma Racing open to future IMSA expansion, search for partner team underway

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Genesis Magma Racing open to future IMSA expansion, search for partner team underway