Winners and losers from NASCAR's instant classic at Bristol

Bristol delivered an instant classic on Saturday night, with Joey Logano charging from fourth to first on the final restart while Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar brawled in the pits.

The Penske driver was showered with boos while Hocevar was met like a conquering hero by a sea of fans when he exited the track. In the background of all that, the championship fight has further tightened with a new driver taking over control of the standings for the first time in three months.

Here's a closer look at the biggest winners and losers from fight night at The Last Great Colosseum:

WINNER: Joey Logano steals the win and relishes boos from the crowd

Watch: Logano stands on business after Bristol win: 'For the haters, baby'

We've said it before and we'll say it again, but it is foolish at this point to ever count out the three-time Cup champion -- regardless of the format. He was 20th in points at the end of June, and is now within 16 points of the championship lead in third. It's a truly astonishing turnaround. At Bristol, he collected his 40th career win in a way only a veteran driver could, patiently waiting as the younger drivers ahead of him leaned on each other. He pounced on the opportunity and never looked back, taking the win for Team Penske. "Merry Christmas to me," Logano said with a laugh, smiling as the fans showered him with boos. He intends to win it all '4 for the haters,' and he got one step closer on Saturday night.

Read Also: NASCAR Cup Joey Logano basks in boos after stealing NASCAR Cup win at Bristol

LOSER: Ryan Blaney gets wrecked...and punched

Watch: From on-track to fight, this is what happened between Blaney and Hocevar

Bristol was supposed to be a night of redemption for Blaney after a brake failure derailed a strong day at Gateway. However it was anything but ... Blaney pitted a few seconds too soon during a critical green-flag stop, and was hit with a commitment line violation when trying to return to the track as a caution flew. He still clawed his way back to the front, only to get wrecked into the wall after crossing paths with the ever-aggressive Hocevar. After the race, he tried to get some satisfaction by confronting the Spire driver, only to get punched in the face twice and taken to the ground by NASCAR security. It's refreshing to at least see a driver try to settle the score with Hocevar, but while this feud plays out, his 2026 title hopes slip further away with back-to-back DNFs.

Read Also: NASCAR Cup Other NASCAR drivers react to Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney fight

WINNER: Carson Hocevar steals all the headlines, again

Watch: Hocevar on fight with Blaney: 'They got an old-school Bristol show'

Hocevar is in a strange place, hated by his peers and loved by the masses. Blaney tried to fight him while Ryan Preece and Josh Berry chastised him, and Ty Gibbs looked on at the post-race altercation with glee. He even tried to bean him with a water bottle ... Meanwhile, there were countless screaming fans waiting for him outside the gates, cheering him on. In the end, that's all that mattered to him, and once again, he came out on the winning side with a top three finish and a couple jabs in on Blaney. Immediately after the fight, the first thing he did was turn to the stands and bask in the cheers. Today he's a winner on our list, but just how long can this last with the intense anger he is stirring up in the garage...

Read Also: NASCAR Cup Carson Hocevar punches Ryan Blaney after late Bristol NASCAR clash

LOSER: Those who interfered with Hocevar and Blaney

Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney fight Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

One thing no one likes to see is when others get between drivers in confrontations. In this incident, those trying separate the drivers were actually the main reason Blaney ended up on the ground. NASCAR security was holding onto him when they tripped, and two Spire crew members then fell atop Blaney in the chaos. Of course, they can't just stand there and let drivers pummel each other, but it's not a great look to have NASCAR security holding back one driver while that driver is getting repeatedly punched in the face ... and then be the reason they fall to the ground.

WINNER: Kyle Larson continues forward charge

Watch: Larson takes points lead after runner-up Bristol finish

The two-time NASCAR Cup champion now has three consecutive top fives to open the 2026 Chase, and has made himself the third different driver to lead the standings this year. He is one point ahead of Hamlin after Bristol, and is really solid right now. It's even more impressive when you look at the rest of Hendrick Motorsports, with all three spinning at Bristol and none of them having the speed Larson showcased throughout the night. He is in championship form, and that should make the rest of the field nervous.

Read Also: NASCAR Cup Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Bristol Night Race

LOSER: Denny Hamlin seems lost as he loses points lead

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

What is the No. 11 team missing right now? It's been an so-so start to the Chase for Hamlin, but he doesn't have the race-winning speed we are used to seeing. He is also facing his longest streak of the year without a top five finish, and he seemed a bit lost in his post-race interview, admitting they are searching for a bit of pace. However, three intermediate tracks directly ahead could be exactly what Hamlin needs to revive his title hunt.

WINNER: Josh Berry leads the non-Chase drivers

Berry continues to do great things for the Wood Brothers, and he was the only non-Chase driver to finish inside the top ten with a sixth-place finish at Bristol, despite starting 32nd. If not for a wreck at Gateway, Berry would likely have eight consecutive top tens right now. It's truly remarkable what he's been doing with the No. 21 over the past two months. He also got himself a viral clip, waving 'bye bye' as he mocked Hocevar on pit road after the race.

LOSER: Ty Gibbs as a special win slips away on the final restart

Watch: Gibbs on driving M&M's Busch tribute at Bristol: 'Something I'll never forget'

No matter what, Bristol was a great race for Gibbs, as he got to bring back the iconic M&M's colors in honor of Kyle Busch, all while sharing the race weekend with the Busch family. But on the track, it had to be a bittersweet outcome with just how close he was to a huge win. Gibbs had the lead on the final restart, but couldn't quite clear Hocevar from the inside. Their battle opened the door for Logano, and Gibbs dropped down to fifth by the time the checkered flag flew.

BONUS WINNER: NASCAR and the 2026 Chase format

Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

In another reality, the much-ridiculed playoff format would have given us a very different ending to the Bristol race weekend. Ignoring the butterfly effect, the biggest story would be which Hendrick driver was eliminated in the Round of 16 -- William Byron or Chase Elliott, and while Ryan Blaney would still be annoyed with Hocevar, he may not lash out because the points would suddenly reset and his back-to-back DNFs wouldn't really matter. Thankfully, we don't live in that reality any longer. Bristol was everything NASCAR needed in terms of storylines and intrigue. The championship battle is only tightening with every week that passes, and every single position matters for all 16 drivers in the title hunt. The Sanctioning Body just needs to sit back and enjoy the show, as things are only going to get more intense as we get closer and closer to the season finale.