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NASCAR Cup Gateway

WWT Raceway unveils all-new Rowdy trophy in honor of Kyle Busch

Gateway will pay tribute to the NASCAR legend with a special new trophy

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) has a brand-new 'Rowdy Trophy,' made in remembrance of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch. His 63rd and final NASCAR Cup win came at WWT Raceway, and he is currently the all-time laps-leader for the Cup Series at Gateway.

The trophy features a recreation of the iconic Gateway Arch in St. Louis, with a picture of Busch's final bow as a Cup winner centered within it.

The base of the trophy reads 'The Rowdy Trophy' with the following message: "In recognition of his contributions to the sport and his final win at WWT Raceway."

On the side, it features the No. 5, No. 8, and No. 18 that Busch used throughout his Cup career.

 

It also includes space on the bottom for every Cup winner at Gateway, both past and future. Joey Logano won the inaugural event in 2022, then Busch in 2023, Austin Cindric in 2024, and Denny Hamlin in 2025.

Motorsport.com recently published a story, telling the story of Busch's final Cup win at Gateway. He is one of the ten winningest Cup Series drivers in history, and also the winningest ever in all three national divisions with 234. Along with his 2023 Cup win, he also won the 2009 NASCAR O'Reilly race at Gateway.

Watch: Kyle Busch on St. Louis weekend: ‘Just winning, baby!’

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