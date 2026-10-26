NASCAR Cup Talladega II

Yellow line debate divides NASCAR fans after Talladega Cup finish

Series officials ruled that there were no yellow line violations on the white flag lap, but that didn't stop fans from raising questions

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 26, 2026, 4:20 AM

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Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On the final lap of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway, Kyle Larson entered Turn 3 in 11th place, but rapidly cut through the pack to snatch victory away from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and William Byron.

However, some people raised questions over the pivotal pass for the win, and if Larson dipped his left-side tires below the yellow line as he ripped by Todd Gilliland in the tri-oval. Chastain came under similar scrutiny.

Earlier in the same lap, there was an entirely different moment that brought the rule into question when Austin Hill cut under Kyle Larson for the lead at the exit of Turn 2 and dipped his left-sides under the yellow line. Hill ultimately finished at the tail-end of the lead lap anyway after he lost power coming to the checkered flag.

The rule reads: "Section 8.3.2: Vehicles must race above the double yellow lines around the entire race track. If in NASCAR's judgement, the vehicle(s) goes beneath the double yellow lines to improve its position, vehicle(s) will be black-flagged. If in NASCAR's judgement a vehicle forces another vehicle beneath the double yellow lines (in an effort to stop the advancement/pass) the vehicle may be black-flagged."

Here's a look at the finish, including both moments at the exit of Turn 2 and in the tri-oval:

And an additional view from the onboard of Chastain:

The incidents prompted debate among fans and media after the race. The yellow-line rule has been at the center of countless controversies over the years. Most recently, Bubba Wallace was sent to the tail-end of the lead lap for a yellow-line violation while battling for the Cup win at Atlanta this past summer.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. weighed in on the debate, posting on social media in reaction to the widely circulated screenshot of the moment in question:

Cliff Daniels, crew chief for Larson, had this to say about the brush with the yellow line after the race: "I had no idea of that until Victory Lane. He's like, I got to be honest with you, I started cheering before I was even close to the line. I took my hands off the wheel. That's why I almost went below the line. I was like, 'bro, are you serious right now (laughter)?' I have not seen that replay. I only heard him tell the story he told. I can't wait to see it. Debrief sheet this week. Don't celebrate too soon (smiling)."

Added Larson: "I knew it was close and I'd have been really pissed at myself if I did go below ... To get it called back would have sucked ... I knew it was close. I haven't seen a picture, a video. My momentum was taking me past the 47 [Stenhouse] (and) I was fist-pumping before I ever got to the line. So yeah, that would've been embarrassing if we didn't win."

At the track, reporter Jeff Gluck gave the area on the frontstretch a closer look to try and ascertain if Larson truly went below, offering the following breakdown:

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