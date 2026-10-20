NASCAR Cup Phoenix II
Zane Smith fined $50,000 by NASCAR for ramming Carson Hocevar after Phoenix Cup race
Smith slammed into Hocevar's car after the race, with speeds approaching 140mph
Nick DeGroot
Edited: Oct 20, 2026, 9:41 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
NASCAR has made the decision to penalize Zane Smith, fining the Front Row Motorsports driver $50,000 for slamming into Carson Hocevar after last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.
Smith was frustrated after a run-in with Hocevar cost him a potential top ten in the final 15 laps of the race. Hocevar, after getting a bump from Ross Chastain, skated up the track into Turn 3 and collided with both Smith and Josh Berry.
Chastain went on to finish ninth, Hocevar 12th, and Smith slid back to 15th in the final running order. He was furious and throttled up after the checkered flag, chasing down Hocevar and slamming into the back of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet with speeds approaching 140mph. Hocevar was going roughly 30mph slower at the moment of impact.
NASCAR cited Sections 4.4a & 10.5.2.5a of the Rule Book, classifying it as a safety violation. There was no points penalty, only a monetary fine.
The No. 38 team came over the radio to Smith, letting him know that Chastain instigated the earlier incident, but he did not care. Smith and Hocevar have a well-documented history of run-ins and bitterness, with Smith intentionally wrecking Hocevar (and himself) at Chicagoland this year.
NASCAR actually brought Smith and Hocevar to the hauler for a chat after their Chicagoland clash in July, which likely played a factor in NASCAR's decision to drop the hammer here as well.
Smith also went on a podcast this past summer where he ridiculed Hocevar, and even called out his fan base.
Of note, there was a post-race run-in one week ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Michael McDowell actually spinning Ricky Stenhouse Jr. around after the two slammed doors. NASCAR did not choose to issue any penalties for that incident, but that was at much lower speeds.
Similar cool-down lap incidents that have resulted in penalties include a 2024 situation where Bubba Wallace was penalized after running into Alex Bowman at the Chicago Street Course, and Daniel Suarez after COTA 2023 for running into Chastain and Bowman as they entered the pits.
Read Also:
NASCAR CupCarson Hocevar, Zane Smith are in a feud that only one understands
NASCAR CupZane Smith furious as he slams into Carson Hocevar after NASCAR Cup race
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen to race for JR Motorsports again in 2027
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Nick DeGroot
Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen to race for JR Motorsports again in 2027
NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Phoenix II
6 h
Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen to race for JR Motorsports again in 2027
NASCAR legend Fred Lorenzen first driver diagnosed with CTE after donating brain
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup 6 h
NASCAR legend Fred Lorenzen first driver diagnosed with CTE after donating brain
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
More from
Zane Smith
Winners and losers from a Chase-altering NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Winners and losers from a Chase-altering NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix
Zane Smith furious as he slams into Carson Hocevar after NASCAR Cup race
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Zane Smith furious as he slams into Carson Hocevar after NASCAR Cup race
Winners and losers from a sensational NASCAR Cup race at Daytona
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Winners and losers from a sensational NASCAR Cup race at Daytona
Latest news
Zane Smith fined $50,000 by NASCAR for ramming Carson Hocevar after Phoenix Cup race
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
45 min
Zane Smith fined $50,000 by NASCAR for ramming Carson Hocevar after Phoenix Cup race
FIA expects F1 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to continue as planned
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
5 h
FIA expects F1 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to continue as planned
TDS Racing doubles down on IMSA program with two-car LMP2 return
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 5 h
TDS Racing doubles down on IMSA program with two-car LMP2 return
Why Isack Hadjar doesn’t like F1 sprints anymore
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
5 h
Why Isack Hadjar doesn’t like F1 sprints anymore
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe