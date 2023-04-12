Subscribe
Zane Smith to run Martinsville NASCAR Cup race for RWR

Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Zane Smith will drive in Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for Rick Ware Racing.

Jim Utter
RWR announced Wednesday that Smith, 23, would drive its No. 51 Ford in Sunday’s Cup race, substituting for regular driver Cody Ware.

Ware was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR following his arrest on Monday in Iredell County, N.C., on charges of felony assault by strangulation (inflict serious injury) and misdemeanor assault on a female.

This will be the fourth Cup series start for Smith. He made his debut in 2022 at Gateway with RFK Racing and competed this season at Daytona and Phoenix with Front Row Motorsports. His best finish was 13th in this year’s Daytona 500.

In 75 career Truck starts, the native of Huntington Beach, Calif., has nine wins – including two this season at Daytona and Circuit of the Americas, 28 top-five and 50 top-10 finishes. He’s also won two poles.

Smith also has 11 Xfinity Series starts to his credit, with a best finish of fifth (twice) with JR Motorsports.

