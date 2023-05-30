Zane Smith proud of "outstanding job" with Coke 600 top-10
It’s been a difficult few weeks for reigning NASCAR Truck champion Zane Smith but he received an unexpected boost with a strong performance in a grueling Coca-Cola 600.
Although Smith has a pair of wins already this year in Trucks, he’s finished 22nd or worse in the last three races, including 23rd in Friday night’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway after being involved in a late-race wreck.
Smith’s weekend was far over for Front Row Motorsports, however.
The Coca-Cola 600 was one of his scheduled Cup starts this season in the team’s No. 38 Ford but he had to wait until Monday afternoon to get in the car because of weekend rain delays.
Smith successfully avoided getting caught up in any of the 16 cautions in Monday’s race and by the fourth stage, he cracked the top-10.
Smith actually moved into the lead when he stayed out during a round of pit stops before falling behind the drivers with new tires on the restart. He managed to rally back to 10th over the final 20-lap run to the finish.
Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, Wellcare Ford Mustang
Photo by: Rusty Jones / NKP / Motorsport Images
“I am so happy, as happy as could be, really. I was worried when we didn’t take tires there and were running really good and had a really good day,” said Smith, 23. “It just worked out, so just a great job by this whole team.
“We got our Mustang better and better every single stop and that’s so cool. We run on half the budget, if that, then a lot of these guys, so to finish top-10 in our sixth (career) start at the Coke 600 is really cool.”
Smith said the performance in Monday’s race – his best finish so far in the Cup Series in six starts – was a good morale booster.
“It’s been a rough three weeks for me. The Cup Series is a different level and obviously I’m trying to prove I belong here and it’s just an outstanding run,” he said. “Ryan (Blaney) does an outstanding job and it’s so cool to finish this race, but better yet with a top 10.”
Despite the longest race of his career – both in miles and likely time spent completing it as it lasted more than six hours with rain delays – Smith said he felt good.
“I did a lot of preparation for the past month of just trying to prepare myself for this one. I feel like I could go another 100 more, so I did a good job there,” he said.
“I’m just so proud of everyone at FRM and on this No. 38 car. It’s an outstanding job, I thought.”
Related video
Byron needed "a little bit more" to beat Blaney at Charlotte
Video: Almirola shoves Bubba Wallace in heated conversation
Leaders crash as Hocevar earns first Truck win in wild Texas finish
Leaders crash as Hocevar earns first Truck win in wild Texas finish Leaders crash as Hocevar earns first Truck win in wild Texas finish
Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona
Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona
Conor Daly, Zane Smith take divergent paths to Daytona 500
Conor Daly, Zane Smith take divergent paths to Daytona 500 Conor Daly, Zane Smith take divergent paths to Daytona 500
Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish
Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish
2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more
2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more 2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more
Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports
Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports
Latest news
Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids”
Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids” Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids”
Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans
Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans
The ambitious plans behind the A1 GP revival
The ambitious plans behind the A1 GP revival The ambitious plans behind the A1 GP revival
F1 and Sky to create bespoke Hungarian GP coverage for children
F1 and Sky to create bespoke Hungarian GP coverage for children F1 and Sky to create bespoke Hungarian GP coverage for children
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.