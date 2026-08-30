Zane Smith wrecks out of Daytona lead: "I didn't even get a shot to survive"

When the white flag flew, Zane Smith was leading the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona. Making his 107th career start at the top level of the sport, he was hoping to become the 210th different winner in Cup Series history. However, that ultimately went to Ryan Preece.

On the final overtime restart, Smith was leading with Ryan Blaney pushing. Ryan Preece restarted up top with Tyler Reddick behind him. By the time they reached the white flag, Smith was clearly ahead with Blaney, Preece, and Reddick three-wide behind him.

He just had to decide which lane to block. First he went middle, and then top as the bottom-most lane faded. As the field raced through Turns 1 and 2, Tyler Reddick looked to the outside of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

Smith reacted and they touched, both Smith managed to slid up in front of Reddick, who was looking to sweep the Daytona races this year. Reddick remained glued to Smith's bumper, who quickly lost control mid-corner. The car snapped around and slammed the outside wall, triggering a multi-car pileup.

Smith got hit by multiple cars and never reached the finish line, placing 32nd.

Watch: Preece wins in chaotic Daytona finish for first points-paying victory

Smith blocked and Reddick didn't lift

While his post-race comments were brief, Smith was clearly frustrated. “I just got wrecked," he said outside the infield care center. "I haven’t really seen a replay to break it down, but it’s just unfortunate to come that close and have it not work out.”

When asked if it was 'just a case of everybody going for the win,' Smith replied: “Yeah, I guess. I don’t know. I haven’t seen a replay. It felt like I didn’t even get a shot to survive with the 45 [Reddick] and just got wiped out.”

As for Reddick, he went on to finish third, sneaking past Smith as the No. 38 crashed in front of him.

“When the 38 (Smith) threw that block, it’s just so late, if you lift, you’re not going to have the push and the momentum you need to stay with the front row," said Reddick. "I was just in a spot where it’s like I couldn’t lift. Either I’m going to hit him or I’m going to get clear of him. Clipped him and lost some momentum there and lost some help.”