Zilisch wrecks twice in first ten laps at Michigan, records third straight DNF

Rising star Connor Zilisch has had to endure a terrible rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, and things only got worse for the 19-year-old at Michigan International Speedway.

Zilisch only completed 52 laps of the Coca-Cola 600 two weeks ago before getting collected in an early wreck, and only completed 71 laps at Nashville last weekend before the brake rotor exploded.

This weekend, Zilisch only made it three laps before losing control and spinning in Turn 3, backing it into the wall. He continued on after the Trackhouse team made repairs, only to crash again on Lap 9 at the exit of Turn 2.

The No. 88 Chevrolet once again snapped around, and ended up nose-first into the inside wall on the backstretch. Zilisch reacted in disbelief on the radio as his race came to a very early end.

Zilisch now has three consecutive DNFs, and three consecutive last-place finishes. He has only managed to complete just 15% of laps run over the last three races (assuming Michigan reached the full distance).

The 2026 season has not been kind to the driver who won ten NASCAR O'Reilly races last year, beating just one other full-time driver and sitting 34th in points. He has no finish higher than 14th, and seven finishes of 30th or worse.

A dejected Zilisch didn't have much to say after exiting the infield care center.

"I was really loose," said Zilisch. "Yeah it's just unfortunate. Another short race for us, but thank you to WeatherTech. We'll go try again at Pocono next week."

All three Trackhouse cars qualified 30th or worse at Michigan, with Zilisch back in 34th. His teammates were struggling early as well, complaining about the handling of their cars as they fell back through the field. Shane van Gisbergen ended Stage 1 in 31st, while Ross Chastain was 34th.

This third consecutive DNF means that Zilisch has scored only one point in each of the last three races.