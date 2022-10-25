2023 NASCAR Euro Series schedule includes first ice race
The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series schedule features a mix of tradition and innovation, including the sport’s first-ever race on ice.
The official European NASCAR series will feature six grand prix weekends for a total of 24 total championship races. The series will also hold two All-Star non-points events this season.
The 2023 season will unofficially kick off March 4-5 in Finland, in the breath-taking scenery of frozen lakes, where for the first time in history NASCAR cars will race on ice in the new NASCAR Arctic Ice Race.
Another non-championship event will take place in 2023 with Croatia’s Automotodrom Grobnik hosting a special All-Star Race on a date and with a format to be announced at a later date.
The 2023 season will be a special one for NASCAR and especially for NASCAR in Europe.
As part of the sport’s 75th anniversary celebration, a NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen car will take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time in 47 years with the Garage 56 program.
“Europe is an important market for NASCAR and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will play a key role in NASCAR’s 75th anniversary celebration,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR Vice President, International. “Next season will give us the opportunity to honor Whelen Euro Series history through milestone races at Valencia and Brands Hatch.
“We’ll also have our eyes towards the future of NASCAR with the Garage 56 program at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. From traditional races to the unique new NASCAR Arctic Ice Race, we’re excited for the opportunities the Whelen Euro Series will give us to showcase NASCAR to race fans across Europe.”
The battle to become European NASCAR champion will kick-off in Spain on May 6-7 at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The traditional venue of Euro NASCAR’s season opener will celebrate the 10th edition of the Valencia NASCAR Fest in style with four races around the 4-kilometer road course.
The series will return to Germany for the first time since 2019 on September 23-24, when Motorsport Arena Oschersleben will host the final rounds of the regular season.
The Euro NASCAR Finals will return to a traditional venue – Belgium’s Circuit Zolder – on Oct. 14-15 with a double-points event.
2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Country
|March 4-5
|Arctic Ice Race
|Rovaniemi
|Finland
|May 6-7
|NASCAR GP Spain
|Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|Spain
|June 17-18
|NASCAR GP UK
|Brands Hatch Indy Circuit
|UK
|July 8-9
|NASCAR GP Italy
|Autodromo di Vallelunga
|Italy
|September 2-3
|NASCAR GP Czechia
|Autodrom Most
|Czech Republic
|September 23-24
|NASCAR GP Germany
|Oschersleben
|Germany
|October 14-15
|NASCAR GP Belgium
|Circuit Zolder
|Belgium
|Date TBD
|All-Star Race
|Automotodrom Grobnik
|Croatia
Latest news
Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint
Maxime Martin will re-join BMW’s roster of factory drivers in 2023 following the conclusion of his five-year stint with rival manufacturer Aston Martin.
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?
OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim
Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure
Christian Horner says that the future of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 operation is secure despite the death of company boss Dietrich Mateschitz last weekend.
FRECA champion Beganovic joins Prema in F3 for 2023
Formula Regional European champion Dino Beganovic will make his FIA Formula 3 debut with Prema in 2023.