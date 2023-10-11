2024 NASCAR Euro Series schedule includes return to ovals

EuroNASCAR, NASCAR’s European touring car series, will take its American Festivals events to seven different countries neat year for a total of 28 races to crown the NASCAR European Champion.

Included in the schedule is a stop June 29-30 for the new Oval GP which will be held on the high-banked half-mile oval of Raceway Venray in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands.

It marks the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series first oval race since 2019. This unique event will be the sole NASCAR oval race outside of the Americas.

“This 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series calendar is the best in the series history. Each one of these destinations brings its own flavour and identity to the NASCAR official shampionship, providing fans, teams and drivers a great diversity of racing experiences,” said series president and CEO Jerome Galpin.

“We can’t thank our fantastic circuit partners enough, each one of them sharing the same ambition to build great American Festivals to entertain tens of thousands of fans and families. This 2024 season will be another big step in the development of NASCAR in Europe.”

Valenci’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo will host the traditional season opener NASCAR GP Spain for the 10th time on April 13-14. The 4-kilometer track will also welcome the series prologue – a day of pre-season testing – on April 11.

The NASCAR GP Italy will change dates to become the second event of the 2024 season and benefit from the Roman dolce vita atmosphere in May. The American Festival of Rome will take place at the Autodromo di Vallelunga on May 18-19.

Circuit Brands Hatch and its popular American SpeedFest XI will once again highlight the month of June. The NASCAR GP UK takes place at the iconic Indy Circuit on June 8-9.

After the summer break, the EuroNASCAR action will resume on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at Autodrom Most for the fifth edition of NASCAR GP Czech Republic, which will serve as the conclusion of the regular season.

EuroNASCAR will launch its playoffs in Germany for the semifinals on September 21-22, which will feature double points.

The season will culminate in Belgium at Circuit Zolder on October 12-13 with four races to crown the NASCAR champion as well as Cups and Trophies winners.

2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series schedule

13-14 April - NASCAR GP Spain - Circuit Ricardo Tormo Spain

18-19 May - NASCAR GP Italy - Autodromo di Vallelunga Italy

8-9 June - NASCAR GP UK - Brands Hatch Indy Circuit UK

29-30 June - NASCAR Oval GP - Raceway Venray Neatherlands

31 Aug/1 Sept - NASCAR GP Czechia - Autodrom Most Czech Republic

21-22 September - NASCAR GP Germany - Oschersleben Germany

12-13 October -NASCAR GP Belgium - Circuit Zolder Belgium