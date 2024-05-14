Euro NASCAR driver Paul Jouffreau penalized for use of racial slur

Jouffreau, the reigning EuroNASCAR 2 series champion, was accused of directing a racial slur towards a fellow sim racer on the online broadcasting platform Twitch.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old native of Blaye, France, was placed under a two-year probation period through the conclusion of the 2025 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season.

Jouffreau also received an 800€ fine that must be paid immediately and the Frenchman will participate in a sensitivity meeting at Autodromo di Vallelunga before the start of this weekend’s NASCAR GP Italy.

“Since the very beginning, EuroNASCAR has featured diversity and inclusivity among the top priorities in the series,” said EuroNASCAR President and CEO Jerome Galpin.

“We offer drivers from all over the world an open and welcoming environment, mixing many different cultures in a way that makes everyone feel at home. Therefore, we do not accept such language in any form from anyone involved in the series.”

In social media posts after the incident, Jouffreau immediately took responsibility for the incident and said he would accept whatever penalty was issued.

Jouffreau joined RDV Competition before the start of last season, competing in EuroNASCAR 2 and part-time in EuroNASCAR Pro. With three wins, 11 top-five and 12 top-10 results in 12 races, he clinched the EuroNASCAR 2 championship at the Finals at Circuit Zolder in Belgium.

Jouffreau moved full-time to the EuroNASCAR Pro division this season with RDV Competition and finished second and 16th in his first two races at Valencia.

In April 2020, NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and suspended by NASCAR after using a racial slur during an iRacing event. By October 2020, NASCAR had spelled out a plan for Larson’s eventual reinstatement, which he completed.

Larson was eventually hired by Hendrick Motorsports and won the 2021 Cup championship and has enjoyed a remarkably successful career since.

Last season, Cup rookie Noah Gragson was suspended after he liked a racially insensitive meme on Instagram. He has since returned to the series and competes for Stewart-Haas Racing.