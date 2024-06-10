All Series
NASCAR Euro

NASCAR Euro Brands Hatch: Jack Davidson becomes first British race winner

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series saw its first British winner in series history last weekend as Jack Davidson took a dramatic victory in the EuroNASCAR 2 finale at Brands Hatch.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Jack Davidson

Photo by: NASCAR Euro Series

Early contact involving pole sitter Thomas Krasonis and series leader Martin Doubek opened the door for Lux Motorsport’s Davidson to take the lead in EuroNASCAR 2 Round 6 on Sunday.

The Scotsman never looked back and dominated the competition on two late restarts to earn the fairytale victory and be crowned the new ‘Prince of the American SpeedFest.’

“I’m still shaking and trying to catch my breath,” he said. “It was tough from the start to the end and there was a little bit of contact there but that gave me the lead.”

Jack Davidson

Jack Davidson

Photo by: NASCAR Euro Series

Gil Linster had no answer to Davidson’s speed, but his runner-up finish helped cut his deficit to championship leader Doubek to just 15 points.

In the EuroNASCAR Pro Round 6 on Sunday, Liam Hezemans mastered an early restart to score his second win of 2024 and was named ‘King of the American SpeedFest.’

The Dutchman started on pole and led every lap on his way to also collecting the Tijey Fastest Driver Award. Lucas Lasserre and Doubek ended up completing the podium.

“The car was pretty awesome the whole race long but managing the traffic at the end was tough,” Hezemans said. “I tried to do it gently, but Lasserre really pushed and got back to my rear bumper.

“Of course, I want to win the title and with my home race at Raceway Venray coming up, I’m looking forward to the next challenge.”

In Saturday’s races, Vittorio Ghirelli won EuroNASCAR Pro Race 1 over Paul Jouffreau and Lasserre. The Italian led all 40 laps of racing but survived a restart caused by a brief rain shower to take his car to Victory Lane at the legendary 1.944-kilometer Indy Circuit of Brands Hatch.

In the opening race of the EuroNASCAR 2 division, Doubek turned his pole position into a lead at the start of the extended 34-lap race and mastered a late restart to clinch his fourth win of the season.

