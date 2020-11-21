Top events
Previous
NASCAR Euro / Breaking news

NASCAR Euro Series' 2021 schedule features iconic road courses

NASCAR Euro Series' 2021 schedule features iconic road courses
By:

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series unveiled its 2021 schedule which will kick off next April in Valencia and feature races on some of Europe’s most iconic tracks.

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series showcases 2 different championships: EuroNASCAR Pro is dedicated to professional and high profile drivers, while the EuroNASCAR 2 is restricted to young and amateur drivers.

Both drivers share the same car but score points in their own championship. Each division will run two races at each of the seven events for a total of 28 races over the season.

“We are very proud of this 2021 calendar which visits some of the best circuits in Europe and offers a great diversity of layouts for our teams and drivers to showcase their skills,” said series president CEO Jerome Galpin.

“With all our track partners, we hope to come back to a normal sanitary situation and to be able to organize great American festivals to welcome thousands of fans sharing our passion for pure racing and American culture.

“We are strongly determined to continue to offer one of the best racing shows in Europe on and around the track.”

Following Valencia, the series will move to Italy’s Autodromo di Vallelunga in May and the Czech Republic’s Autodrom Most in June.

The season will reach its midway point on July 3-4 at Brands Hatch, and move to Germany’s Hockenheimring later in the month. After a summer break, the series returns in September to visit Automotodrom Grobnik in Rijeka.

The championship races, featuring double points, will once again be held at the EuroNASCAR Finals at Circuit Zolder, Belgium, in October.

2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Calendar

Apr 17 | Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain | Round 1

Apr 18 | Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain | Round 2

May 15 | Autodromo di Vallelunga, Rome, Italy | Round 3

May 16 | Autodromo di Vallelunga, Rome, Italy | Round 4

Jun 19 | Autodrom Most, Most, Czech Republic | Round 5

Jun 20 | Autodrom Most, Most, Czech Republic | Round 6

Jul 3 | Brands Hatch Indy Circuit, Brands Hatch, U.K. | Round 7

Jul 4 | Brands Hatch Indy Circuit, Brands Hatch, U.K. | Round 8

Jul 17 | Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Germany | Round 9

Jul 18 | Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Germany | Round 10

Sep 18 | Automotodrom Grobnik, Rijeka, Croatia | Round 11

Sep 19 | Automotodrom Grobnik, Rijeka, Croatia | Round 12

Oct 9 | Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium | Final 1

Oct 10 | Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium | Final 2

About this article

Series NASCAR Euro
Author Jim Utter

