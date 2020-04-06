NASCAR Euro Series' virtual races to include real consequences

The EuroNASCAR Esports Series will kick off on April 21 on iRacing and will include eight events with the last three serving as playoff rounds and awarding double points.

And in a first for virtual motorsports competition, the participating series drivers will also score points toward the real 2020 Euro Series team championship.

“First of all, this is a challenging time and we encourage everybody to be smart and stay safe. It is very important for us to connect and support our fantastic fans, competitors and partners,” said series president and CEO Jerome Galpin.

Read Also: Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race

“The EuroNASCAR Esports Series is a great way to provide them with close racing and entertainment while waiting to get back to normal. This is also a good means to bring in a virtual dimension and continue to develop our very successful NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.”

The virtual season will kick off April 21 at Daytona International Speedway with an exhibition race on the track’s road course. The points-scoring season calendar will start the week after on April 28 at Brands Hatch, home of the iconic NWES American Speedfest.

The schedule will also include some of the most celebrated road course circuits available on iRacing, including two real-life NWES ones – Brands Hatch and Zolder – and American tracks like Watkins Glen, the Charlotte Roval or the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

All the EuroNASCAR Esports Series events will be broadcasted on the EuroNASCAR YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

The complete entry list and series calendar will be announced at a later date.