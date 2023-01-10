NASCAR's first venture into ice racing has been put on hold
NASCAR’s first-ever race on ice has been put on hold due to global supply-chain issues.
In October, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series announced it would unofficially kick off its 2023 season March 4-5 in Rovaniemi, Finland, with an all-star race where for the first time in history NASCAR cars would race on ice.
The series, however, announced Tuesday it has indefinitely postponed the new NASCAR Arctic Ice Race.
According to series president and CEO Jerome Galpin, supplying the cars with the equipment needed to adapt to the ice conditions proved not to be possible in current conditions.
“It is really unfortunate and we feel sorry for all the NASCAR fans eagerly waiting for this event to take place. With the current situation, it is difficult to get every component we need to prepare the cars for this kind of event,” Galpin said.
“As we do for all the events of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, we want to deliver with the Ice Race the best possible experience for everyone at the track and at home, so we prefer to take the time to have optimal conditions.
“This event should be the highlight of a new concept and we want it to be perfect.”
Galpin said he remains committed to staging the event “in the near future.”
The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off on May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. All races will be broadcast on the EuroNASCAR YouTube channel.
The 2023 season is a special one for NASCAR and especially for NASCAR’s presence in Europe.
As part of the sport’s 75th anniversary celebration, a NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen car will take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time in 47 years with the Garage 56 program.
Latest news
Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24
Mike Conway will join Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat in the #14 Lexus RC F in this month’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed
Jimmie Johnson reveals his car number ahead of his NASCAR racing return as Petty GMS Motorsports is rebranded for 2023.
Williams announces date for F1 2023 livery unveil and season launch
Williams has become the latest team to confirm its Formula 1 launch plans ahead of the 2023 season, announcing a date to unveil its new livery and driver line-up.
Verstappen: Impossible for understeery F1 car to be fast
Max Verstappen has further outlined his early frustrations with the handling of Red Bull’s 2022 Formula 1 challenger, saying “a car cannot be fast with understeer”.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.