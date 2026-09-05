Alpha Prime Racing partners with Ford for 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly season

Starting in 2027, Alpha Prime Racing will field Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series with its No. 44 and No. 45 entries. Brennan Poole and Lavar Scott are the current full-time drivers for Alpha Prime.

Ford has had no full-time presence in the secondary level of NASCAR this year, following the shuttering of Am Racing early in the year.

Alpha Prime said of the OEM change that they will "begin to phase in Ford equipment for select races to round out the 2026 season."

The team is co-owned by Tommy Joe Martins, Caesar Bacarella, as well as Craig Martins. Former NASCAR executive Jusan Hamilton is the team president, previously working as the sport's managing direction of competition operations.

This year, Poole sits 17th in the driver's standings, while rookie Scott is 26th. They occasionally enter a third entry, the No. 4 car.

Alpha Prime formed at the start of the 2020s and while they've never visited Victory Lane, the team has scored five top fives and 19 top tens with a best finish at Rockingham in 2025 (Parker Retzlaff).

Currently, there are no full-time Ford teams as mentioned, but also only six full-time Toyota teams, giving Chevrolet's the lion's share of full-time entries at over 20.