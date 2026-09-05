Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR O'Reilly Darlington II

Alpha Prime Racing partners with Ford for 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly season

Ford is regaining a presence in the secondary level of NASCAR through a new partnership with Alpha Prime Racing

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Alpha Prime

Alpha Prime Racing announcement

Starting in 2027, Alpha Prime Racing will field Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series with its No. 44 and No. 45 entries. Brennan Poole and Lavar Scott are the current full-time drivers for Alpha Prime.

Ford has had no full-time presence in the secondary level of NASCAR this year, following the shuttering of Am Racing early in the year.

Alpha Prime said of the OEM change that they will "begin to phase in Ford equipment for select races to round out the 2026 season."

The team is co-owned by Tommy Joe Martins, Caesar Bacarella, as well as Craig Martins. Former NASCAR executive Jusan Hamilton is the team president, previously working as the sport's managing direction of competition operations. 

 This year, Poole sits 17th in the driver's standings, while rookie Scott is 26th. They occasionally enter a third entry, the No. 4 car.

Alpha Prime formed at the start of the 2020s and while they've never visited Victory Lane, the team has scored five top fives and 19 top tens with a best finish at Rockingham in 2025 (Parker Retzlaff). 

Currently, there are no full-time Ford teams as mentioned, but also only six full-time Toyota teams, giving Chevrolet's the lion's share of full-time entries at over 20.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Matt DiBenedetto to make NASCAR return in Las Vegas O'Reilly race

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

NASCAR to pay money for every time a driver swears during 2026 Chase

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
NASCAR to pay money for every time a driver swears during 2026 Chase

Jimmie Johnson dismisses rumors of confrontation with John Hunter Nemechek

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Jimmie Johnson dismisses rumors of confrontation with John Hunter Nemechek

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

F1 fans celebrate Pierre Gasly after "insane" Italian GP pole position

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 fans celebrate Pierre Gasly after "insane" Italian GP pole position

What Alpha Prime's Ford O'Reilly Series deal is and is not

NASCAR O'Reilly
NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly
Darlington II
What Alpha Prime's Ford O'Reilly Series deal is and is not

Max Verstappen explains Red Bull car "made out of paper" comment after mysterious issue

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Max Verstappen explains Red Bull car "made out of paper" comment after mysterious issue

How Charles Leclerc's advice to Pierre Gasly came back to bite him in Italian GP qualifying

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
How Charles Leclerc's advice to Pierre Gasly came back to bite him in Italian GP qualifying