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Andrew Patterson crashes into Homestead sand barrels, red-flags NASCAR O’Reilly finale
Patterson lost control entering pit road during a crucial round of green-flag stops, triggering a lengthy cleanup with five drivers still fighting for the championship
Nick DeGroot
Edited: Nov 8, 2026, 12:19 AM
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Andrew Patterson crash (via The CW)
The sand barrels at the entrance of Homestead-Miami Speedway have been the site of many wild accidents over the years. The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts finale on Saturday played host to the latest incident at Homestead's pit entry.
In the middle of a crucial round of green-flag pit stops amid a five-way fight for the championship, Andrew Patterson went to pit in his No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing entry.
He entered behind race leaders Carson Kvapil and Sam Mayer, but immediately got sideways when transitioning from the race surface to the flat apron. He spun sideways and kept his foot in the gas as he tried to miss the sand barrels that line the entrance to pit road at Homestead.
Unfortunately for Patterson, he was unable to do so, slamming the yellow barrels with the right-rear of the car and creating quite the mess. The caution quickly flew before the race was red-flagged for cleanup. The incident interrupted the pit-stop cycle with just 10 cars on the lead lap. However, all of the remaining title contenders stayed on the lead lap.
The resulting red flag lasted less than 15 minutes.
Those barrels have been struck several times over the years, with Kyle Larson crashing into them after locking up the brakes behind Ryan Blaney in the 2023 Homestead Cup race. In 2020, Sheldon Creed nosed into the sand barrels in the Truck Series finale. John Jackson hit them so hard during a 2010 Truck race at Homestead that none of the sand barrels were left untouched.
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