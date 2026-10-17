NASCAR O'Reilly Phoenix II

Brennan Poole joins Jordan Anderson Racing for 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly season

Poole will join Daniel Dye as the full-time drivers for JAR next year

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 17, 2026, 5:32 AM

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Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

After announcing his departure from Alpha Prime Racing, Brennan Poole already has a new home for 2027 as he will become the driver of the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport entry. He will be teammates with Daniel Dye, as both of the team's current full-time drivers leave for other opportunities.

Jeb Burton will join RSS Racing, and Blaine Perkins will head over to Sam Hunt Racing.

Poole leaves Alpha Prime after three seasons, and is a driver with over 200 starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series. He's also taken part in 43 Cup and 39 Truck races. Earlier in his career, he also earned six race wins in the ARCA Menard's Series.

“The opportunity to race for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is special to me,” said Poole. “Returning to an organization with a strong manufacturer relationship is a big deal. I’ve spent a majority of my NASCAR career behind the wheel of a Chevrolet and look forward to continuing that relationship.

“John (Bommarito) and Jordan (Anderson) have invested an incredible amount of time, effort and resources to build a race-winning team. I’m ready to get to work and showcase the driver I feel I am and can be with the support of my new team and amazing partners coming along for the ride.”

"This one is pretty special for me"

JAR has been competing at the secondary level of NASCAR since 2021, and earned one victory with Jeb Burton at Talladega in 2023. This year, they've been close to a couple of wins on the drafting tracks -- Anderson himself finished fourth at Daytona after getting blocked as he made a move for the win, while Ross Chastain finished sixth at Atlanta after colliding with Austin Hill in the battle for the Atlanta win.

“This one is pretty special for me personally,” said team president Jordan Anderson. “Brennan and I first started racing against each other back in 2004 in Legends cars. We were both just kids with big dreams, trying to figure out how to make a career in this sport. Over the last 20-plus years, our paths have crossed so many times, and we’ve spent a good portion of our careers competing against each other.

“To see how those journeys have come together, and now have the opportunity to work alongside one another, is something I don’t take for granted. We’ve always had mutual respect for each other, and our shared faith and values make this partnership even more meaningful. Sometimes you look back and realize how things have come full circle, and this is certainly one of those moments.

“From a competition standpoint, Brennan is exactly the kind of driver we were looking for as we prepare for the next chapter of our organization. I’ve watched him get everything possible out of the equipment underneath him for years. He knows how to race, he knows how to communicate what we need to make our cars better, and he understands what it takes to help build a competitive program.

“I’m excited to finally be on the same side as Brennan after all these years, and even more excited to see what we can accomplish together in 2027.”

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