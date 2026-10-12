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NASCAR O'Reilly Charlotte II

Brennan Poole to leave Alpha Prime Racing; team owners 'disappointed' to see him go

The team framed it as Poole's decision to depart the No. 44 seat after three NASCAR O'Reilly seasons together

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Brennan Poole, AlphaPrime Racing Chevrolet

Brennan Poole, AlphaPrime Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brennan Poole and Alpha Prime Racing will part ways at the conclusion of the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

"Brennan Poole has informed APR that he will not return to the #44 for the 2027 season, ending a three-year run at the organization," said the team in a statement. "We're grateful and proud of everything Brennan has accomplished with APR over the years, and we look forward to a strong ending to the season."

Poole, 36, is a veteran of over 200 NASCAR O'Reilly races. He has one pole, 12 top fives, and 48 top tens. Since the start of the 2024 season, he has driven the No. 44 for Alpha Prime Racing. He has led the way for the team in each of his three years with APR, placing as high as fourth at both Rockingham and Martinsville in 2025.

Alpha Prime recently announced a new partnership with Ford for the 2027 season, but Poole will not be part of those plans.

Poole is an experienced driver and along with over 200 NOAPS starts, he's also taken part in 43 Cup and 39 Truck races. Earlier in his career, he also earned six race wins in the ARCA Menard's Series.

Alpha Prime also fields the No. 45 with rookie driver Lavar Scott. It's unclear what Poole's 2027 plans are, but he surely wouldn't choose to leave without some idea of where he could end up.

I want to thank Team Alpha Prime for three great years of relentless effort together, and to (owner) Tommy Joe Martins for this opportunity and for believing in me years ago," said Poole in a social media statement.

"Looking forward to closing out the season strong together!"

Alpha Prime sad to see him go

Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime

Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime

Photo by: Jeffrey Vest / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Martins was sad to see him go, saying in a release from the team:  “He raised his profile and ours. More than any team in the garage, Brennan and that group overachieve every  year. He had something to prove and we’ve proved it ... Of course we wanted Brennan and his partners to continue growing with us, especially as we begin this new  chapter with Ford Racing. So, yeah, it’s going to be really weird to see him driving another racecar because the forty-four  means a lot to me.

“Ultimately he feels like he’s making the right decision, and I respect it – I just disagree with him,  obviously. But look, I know it was a hard decision. We’ve got a great relationship and we still will. This is  the business we’re in.”

The team also made an offer to Poole for 2027, but he declined.

Team co-owner Caesar Bacarella was also hoping to keep Poole, saying: “It’s disappointing, for sure. He’s been a great driver for us and we  feel like we’ve put a great team around him. But we appreciate everything.”

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