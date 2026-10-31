Race report

NASCAR O'Reilly Martinsville II

Carson Kvapil wins Martinsville as Justin Allgaier takes NASCAR O’Reilly points lead

Allgaier finished second to his JR Motorsports teammate, while Jesse Love’s brake failure dropped him to 30th and reshaped the title fight ahead of the finale

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 11:25 PM

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Carson Kvapil, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Carson Kvapil earned a big win at Martinsville on Saturday, keeping his title hopes alive as JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier finished second and took over the championship lead.

Behind the JRM 1-2, Corey Day finished third, Brandon Jones fourth, and Sam Mayer fifth. Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, William Sawalich, Brent Crews, and Taylor Gray filled out the rest of the top ten.

"I knew we had a really fast Bass Pro Shop Chevrolet," said Kvapil. "Rodney [Childers, crew chief] really worked hard. Rodney and everyone on this one team really worked hard from our spring race to come back with a better race car, and something that had some forward drive off the corner. Managed to qualify pole and that was cool. But just kind of had a rough race in between the beginning of Stage 1 to the end there. Just kept getting shuffled back and couldn't really do anything right. We made the call to come in early, which in turn made us stay out on older tires later.

"But it just really worked out. Rodney and everyone on that team made the right call. It's super cool to have Johnny [Morris, owner of Bass Pro Shops] here for a win. It's pretty awesome. Just super excited. Winning is always great. But finally getting one at a track where I feel like I'm really good at is really cool."

Jesse Love, who entered this race in control of the championship, finished 30th after losing brakes and crashing into the wall. He will go into the finale 22 points behind Allgaier, with Day 23 points back, Kvapil 31 points back, and Creed 42 points back.

Stage 1

Kvapil led the race from pole position, and the first issue of the night involved Austin Hill, who was forced to pit under green with a flat tire.

The first caution quickly followed, with Emerling and Staropoli spinning. A handful of cars came down pit road, including Day, which proved notable a few laps later.

On the restart, Smith got into Scott, spinning him up into Ellis and Day, triggering a multi-car pileup. Crews was also collected in the Turn 1 incident.

The race went back green with just seven laps to go, and Creed quickly made it three-wide for the lead. Kvapil backed out and Allgaier took control of the race.

The stage ended early as Clements and H. Burton spun, courtesy of some contact from Mayer.

Allgaier won Stage 1, followed by Creed, Jones, Kvapil, Love, J. Burton, Retzlaff, Alfredo, Mayer, and Sawalich.

Stage 2

Those who pitted during the earlier cautions cycled to the front, leaving about 15 cars ahead of Allgaier. Mayer and Sawalich led the way, with Mayer maintaining control over the field.

As Allgaier marched back through the field, he nearly got turned off the nose of Pulliam as he tried to clear up in front of him.

The next caution was for Harrison Burton and Dye going for a spin, thanks to Harrison's cousin Jeb Burton. This created a split strategy, as Day led six cars that stayed out and Mayer led a larger group into the pits.

This is when things started to go awry for Love, as he got boxed into his stall.

Alfredo took the lead from Day on the restart, as Love was told to 'go like hell' by his crew chief. Well, in his attempt to make up for lost ground, Love picked up a tire rub.

Alfredo won Stage 2, followed by Allgaier, Crews, Day, S. Smith, Sawalich, Tay. Gray, Creed, Poole, and Caruth.

Stage 3

Love had an extended stop during the stage break to work on his car. A rash of yellows followed, which included a spin by Smithley, another spin by Emerling, and then a third caution involving both. Maggio squeezed Smithley into the wall at the exit of Turn 2, who then sent Maggio spinning down the backstretch. Emerling had nowhere to go and slammed into Maggio as they crashed into the inside wall.

This led to a red flag for a lengthy cleanup, as Love reported a water line issue.

Allgaier pitted from the lead once the race went back to yellow-flag conditions, while Day stayed out and took over the race lead.

Day led Kvapil on the restart, while Dye got pushed into the wall in a hard crash that triggered the tenth caution of the race.

The next yellow followed soon after, with Clements spinning. Finally, they got some green-flag running after that. Kvapil continued to lead, and Allgaier finally worked his way forward, reaching second by the time the next caution flew.

That yellow flag was for the driver who entered this race with the championship lead, as Love lost brakes and slammed into the wall.

There was a spin mid-pack for Thompson, but the race remained green as he got back rolling.

Kvapil continued to lead, with Allgaier and Day following. However, no one could put real pressure on him. Kvapil took the checkered flag 0.434s ahead of his teammate, earning his third win of the 2026 season.

RACE

All Stats

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement 1

C. Kvapil JR Motorsports

1 Chevrolet 250

2:18'13.040

5 2 J. Allgaier JR Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 250

+0.434

2:18'13.474

0.434 6 3

C. Day Hendrick Motorsports

17 Chevrolet 250

+4.377

2:18'17.417

3.943 7 4 B. Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 250

+4.597

2:18'17.637

0.220 6 5

S. Mayer Haas Factory Team

41 Chevrolet 250

+6.466

2:18'19.506

1.869 7 6 S. Creed Haas Factory Team 00 Chevrolet 250

+6.716

2:18'19.756

0.250 6 7

S. Smith JR Motorsports

8 Chevrolet 250

+8.733

2:18'21.773

2.017 7 8

W. Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing

18 Toyota 250

+9.176

2:18'22.216

0.443 6 9

B. Crews Joe Gibbs Racing

19 Toyota 250

+9.975

2:18'23.015

0.799 7 10

T. Gray Joe Gibbs Racing

54 Toyota 250

+10.624

2:18'23.664

0.649 7 11 R. Sieg RSS Racing 39 Chevrolet 250

+11.454

2:18'24.494

0.830 8 12 H. Burton Sam Hunt Racing 24 Toyota 250

+11.695

2:18'24.735

0.241 5 13 J. Burton Jordan Anderson Racing 27 Chevrolet 250

+12.046

2:18'25.086

0.351 6 14

L. Pulliam Peterson Racing Group

87 Chevrolet 250

+12.642

2:18'25.682

0.596 7 15

P. Retzlaff Viking Motorsports

99 Chevrolet 250

+12.979

2:18'26.019

0.337 6 16

R. Caruth JR Motorsports

88 Chevrolet 250

+13.247

2:18'26.287

0.268 7 17

A. Alfredo Viking Motorsports

96 Chevrolet 250

+13.295

2:18'26.335

0.048 6 18

L. Scott Alpha Prime Racing

45 Chevrolet 250

+13.790

2:18'26.830

0.495 12 19

P. Staropoli Big Machine Racing Team

48 Chevrolet 250

+14.723

2:18'27.763

0.933 8 20 B. Poole Alpha Prime Racing 44 Chevrolet 250

+14.758

2:18'27.798

0.035 6 21

K. Sieg RSS Racing

28 Chevrolet 250

+15.314

2:18'28.354

0.556 8 22 A. Labbé DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports 92 Chevrolet 250

+15.835

2:18'28.875

0.521 6 23

C. Ware Joey Gase Motorsports

53 Chevrolet 250

+16.454

2:18'29.494

0.619 10 24 J. Bilicki SS-Green Light Racing 07 Chevrolet 250

+17.496

2:18'30.536

1.042 8 25 J. Gase Joey Gase Motorsports 55 Ford 250

+18.586

2:18'31.626

1.090 9 26

J. Carroll Joey Gase Motorsports

35 Chevrolet 250

+18.753

2:18'31.793

0.167 11 27

B. Leguizamon Young's Motorsports

42 Chevrolet 250

+19.432

2:18'32.472

0.679 5 28

D. Cram Mike Harmon Racing

47 Chevrolet 250

+20.497

2:18'33.537

1.065 9 29 J. Clements Jeremy Clements Racing 51 Chevrolet 244

+6 Laps

2:18'14.140

6 Laps 7 30

J. Love Richard Childress Racing

2 Chevrolet 241

+9 Laps

2:18'17.033

3 Laps 14 31 A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 21 Chevrolet 241

+9 Laps

2:18'17.204

0.171 6 32

D. Thompson Sam Hunt Racing

26 Toyota 235

+15 Laps

2:18'15.758

6 Laps 8 33

B. Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing

31 Chevrolet 223

+27 Laps

2:13'58.880

12 Laps 7 34

D. Dye Jordan Anderson Racing

32 Chevrolet 174

+76 Laps

1:38'44.394

49 Laps 6 35 G. Smithley SS-Green Light Racing 0 Chevrolet 161

+89 Laps

1:27'45.215

13 Laps 6 36

M. Maggio DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports

91 Chevrolet 161

+89 Laps

1:27'45.344

0.129 5 37

E. Patrick RSS Racing

38 Chevrolet 161

+89 Laps

1:27'45.934

0.590 8 38 R. Ellis Young's Motorsports 02 Chevrolet 60

+190 Laps

34'05.801

101 Laps 5 View full results

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