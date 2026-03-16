Cleetus McFarland paint scheme revealed for NASCAR O'Reilly debut with RCR

Garrett Mitchell, who is better known as YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, recently sent shockwaves through the NASCAR garage after signing a two-year deal to race part-time for Richard Childress Racing in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS).

Mitchell, who has a YouTube channel with nearly five million subscribers, made his professional stock car racing debut just last year in the ARCA Menard's Series. He has made a total of five ARCA starts, scoring two top tens. Earlier this year, he made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Daytona, but crashed just six laps into the race.

Since then, he has taken steps to further improve his craft and is looking to fund a late model program for himself.

Mitchell's first race in the O'Reilly Series will be at Rockingham on Easter Weekend, with the event scheduled for Saturday, April 4. He has previously driven at the tricky North Carolina oval in a Truck test, touching the wall at the exit of Turn 2.

The effort will be backed by Tommy's Express Car's Wash, and on Monday, we got our first look at the paint scheme for the #33 RCR Chevrolet:

RCR compete full-time with the #2 of Jesse Love and the #21 of Austin Hill in the O'Reilly Series, and are the defending driver's champions with Love. They will occasionally enter a third car, and this #33 was driven by Kasey Kahne at Rockingham last year. He was involved in an early-race incident after starting fourth, but soldiered on to finish 14th.