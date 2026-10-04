Corey Day prevails in jaw-dropping battle for NASCAR O'Reilly win at Las Vegas
Day and Kvapil put on quite the show at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Day bouncing off the wall and barely hanging on for the race win
Corey Day, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet; Carson Kvapil, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
Corey Day earned his third win of the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts season in dramatic fashion, narrowly holding off Carson Kvapil in an incredible back-and-forth battle.
Kvapil ran Day down and passed him with ten laps to go, only for Day to immediately go to the very top and snatch it back. They battled side-by-side for the rest of the race, with Kvapil clearing Day for the lead again with two laps to go.
Once again, Day went straight to the top, using all of his sprint car skills to put it right on the limit, sliding sideways and smacking the wall at the exit of the corner. They touched doors at the white flag, and Day hit the wall at the exit of Turn 2 even harder. He bounced off the wall once again as they raced through the final corner, clearing Kvapil and taking the win by just a couple of car lengths.
While Day and Kvapil led the field across the finish line, Jesse Love finished third, Brent Crews fourth, and Taylor Gray fifth. Sam Mayer, Jeremy Clements, William Sawalich, Austin Hill, and Anthony Alfredo filled out the remainder of the top ten.
After finishing 13th, Sheldon Creed still leads the championship standings, with Carson Kvapil 19 points back, Jesse Love 22 points behind, Justin Allgaier now 31 points behind after a wreck, and Day now 41pts adrift of the lead after gaining over 50 points on championship leader.
Stages 1 & 2
Creed took the lead from Day at the very start, but Day reeled him back in and retook the lead ten laps into the race.
Day went on to lead the rest of the opening stage, while Creed fell all the way back outside the top ten.
As Day won Stage 1, he was followed by Mayer, Caruth, Jones, Love, Crews, R. Sieg, Tay. Gray, Hill, and Allgaier
During the stage break, Jones won the race off pit road, but there were questions around if they got the left-front right. Day lost four positions on pit road, falling down to fifth.
On the restart, Jones looked very unstable, as the car was too free due to what they now realized was a loose wheel on the No. 20. Mayer made a three-wide pass for the lead, and as Jones fell back, he got loose underneath Love's car.
Jones over-corrected up into the wall, ending his race and destroying Justin Allgaier's car as well. It was a major blow to the reigning champion's hopes of earning back-to-back titles.
Mayer continued to lead for the rest of the stage, but Caruth and latr Day kept shadowing him.
Retzlaff had to make an unscheduled pit stop due to a flat right-front tire, but there were no other incidents.
Mayer went on to win Stage 2, followed by Day, Caruth, Kvapil, Clements, Sawalich, Crews, Love, Tay. Gray, and R. Sieg
Stage 3
Sawalich barely beat Kvapil in the race off pit road, while Mayer was sent to the rear of the field for a wheel that rolled away from the pit crew. Caruth also got hit with an uncontrolled tire penalty, and Gray had to make an extra stop to tighten a wheel.
On the restart that followed, Kvapil tagged the wall while trying to get by Sawalich, and Day ended up passing both of them soon after.
Things were very green in this stage as well, with Day pitting from the lead with 57 laps to go. After the cycle of green-flag pit stops, Day led Kvapil by less than a second.
As the laps ticked away, Day struggled to get around Sammy Smith, which helped Smith's teammate Kvapil close in on Day.
Kvapil passed Day with ten laps to go, only for Day to immediately go to the very top of the track, kicking up dust and powering back by. He drove all over the track in the closing laps, even losing the lead again with two laps to go before surging back by. Day bounced off the wall multiple times in the last two laps while ripping the top, holding onto the race win.
The margin of victory was 0.287s.
NASCAR O'Reilly Las Vegas race results
|a
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|pits
|laps led
|retirement
|pts
|best time
|best lap
|1
|17
|Corey Day
|Chevrolet
|201
|2:13'37.625
|5
|136
|75
|30.412
|100
|2
|1
|Carson Kvapil
|Chevrolet
|201
|2:13'37.912
|0.287
|0.287
|6
|3
|42
|30.609
|100
|3
|2
|Jesse Love
|Chevrolet
|201
|2:13'44.259
|6.634
|6.347
|6
|43
|30.590
|100
|4
|19
|Brent Crews
|Toyota
|201
|2:13'44.676
|7.051
|0.417
|6
|42
|30.792
|102
|5
|54
|Taylor Gray
|Toyota
|201
|2:13'53.086
|15.461
|8.410
|7
|37
|30.747
|64
|6
|41
|Sam Mayer
|Chevrolet
|201
|2:13'55.766
|18.141
|2.680
|7
|40
|50
|30.489
|65
|7
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Chevrolet
|201
|2:13'56.059
|18.434
|0.293
|6
|36
|30.503
|100
|8
|18
|William Sawalich
|Toyota
|201
|2:13'57.487
|19.862
|1.428
|6
|5
|34
|30.671
|100
|9
|21
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|201
|2:14'00.553
|22.928
|3.066
|6
|30
|30.861
|101
|10
|96
|Anthony Alfredo
|Chevrolet
|201
|2:14'04.369
|26.744
|3.816
|8
|2
|27
|31.001
|101
|11
|88
|Rajah Caruth
|Chevrolet
|201
|2:14'09.114
|31.489
|4.745
|6
|2
|42
|30.560
|64
|12
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|Chevrolet
|201
|2:14'10.452
|32.827
|1.338
|5
|30
|30.941
|101
|13
|00
|Sheldon Creed
|Chevrolet
|201
|2:14'11.139
|33.514
|0.687
|5
|7
|24
|30.492
|2
|14
|24
|Harrison Burton
|Toyota
|200
|2:13'40.518
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|6
|23
|30.890
|100
|15
|8
|Sammy Smith
|Chevrolet
|200
|2:13'43.038
|1 Lap
|2.520
|6
|22
|30.789
|102
|16
|26
|Dean Thompson
|Toyota
|200
|2:13'59.375
|1 Lap
|16.337
|6
|21
|31.299
|145
|17
|44
|Brennan Poole
|Ford
|200
|2:14'04.637
|1 Lap
|5.262
|6
|20
|31.279
|2
|18
|87
|Lee Pulliam
|Chevrolet
|199
|2:13'41.342
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|6
|19
|31.266
|102
|19
|99
|Parker Retzlaff
|Chevrolet
|199
|2:13'43.352
|2 Laps
|2.010
|7
|18
|31.146
|67
|20
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|Chevrolet
|199
|2:13'48.966
|2 Laps
|5.614
|7
|17
|31.329
|65
|21
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Chevrolet
|199
|2:13'50.860
|2 Laps
|1.894
|6
|2
|16
|31.098
|102
|22
|32
|Andrew Patterson
|Chevrolet
|199
|2:14'02.642
|2 Laps
|11.782
|8
|15
|31.159
|2
|23
|42
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Chevrolet
|199
|2:14'06.450
|2 Laps
|3.808
|5
|14
|31.345
|65
|24
|48
|Patrick Staropoli
|Chevrolet
|198
|2:13'42.124
|3 Laps
|1 Lap
|6
|13
|31.271
|101
|25
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|Chevrolet
|198
|2:13'51.445
|3 Laps
|9.321
|7
|12
|31.720
|4
|26
|45
|Lavar Scott
|Chevrolet
|198
|2:14'03.769
|3 Laps
|12.324
|6
|11
|31.648
|101
|27
|55
|Joey Gase
|Ford
|198
|2:14'10.024
|3 Laps
|6.255
|5
|10
|31.679
|64
|28
|92
|Josh Williams
|Chevrolet
|197
|2:13'39.845
|4 Laps
|1 Lap
|6
|9
|31.681
|99
|29
|02
|Ryan Ellis
|Chevrolet
|197
|2:14'00.941
|4 Laps
|21.096
|6
|8
|31.407
|98
|30
|07
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|195
|2:13'49.089
|6 Laps
|2 Laps
|6
|7
|31.786
|98
|31
|31
|Blaine Perkins
|Chevrolet
|193
|2:13'40.366
|8 Laps
|2 Laps
|10
|6
|31.501
|3
|32
|53
|Blake Lothian
|Chevrolet
|192
|2:13'50.480
|9 Laps
|1 Lap
|7
|5
|31.689
|2
|33
|91
|Mason Maggio
|Chevrolet
|175
|2:14'07.520
|26 Laps
|17 Laps
|9
|4
|31.266
|3
|34
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|56
|1:27'23.602
|145 Laps
|119 Laps
|5
|DVP
|4
|30.955
|2
|35
|20
|Brandon Jones
|Toyota
|54
|37'16.960
|147 Laps
|2 Laps
|3
|4
|Accident
|9
|31.041
|2
|36
|47
|Dawson Cram
|Chevrolet
|13
|26'53.952
|188 Laps
|41 Laps
|5
|Transmission
|1
|32.074
|5
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