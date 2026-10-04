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Race report
NASCAR O'Reilly Las Vegas II

Corey Day prevails in jaw-dropping battle for NASCAR O'Reilly win at Las Vegas

Day and Kvapil put on quite the show at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Day bouncing off the wall and barely hanging on for the race win

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Corey Day, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet; Carson Kvapil, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey Day, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet; Carson Kvapil, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Corey Day earned his third win of the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts season in dramatic fashion, narrowly holding off Carson Kvapil in an incredible back-and-forth battle.

Kvapil ran Day down and passed him with ten laps to go, only for Day to immediately go to the very top and snatch it back. They battled side-by-side for the rest of the race, with Kvapil clearing Day for the lead again with two laps to go.

Once again, Day went straight to the top, using all of his sprint car skills to put it right on the limit, sliding sideways and smacking the wall at the exit of the corner. They touched doors at the white flag, and Day hit the wall at the exit of Turn 2 even harder. He bounced off the wall once again as they raced through the final corner, clearing Kvapil and taking the win by just a couple of car lengths.

 

While Day and Kvapil led the field across the finish line, Jesse Love finished third, Brent Crews fourth, and Taylor Gray fifth. Sam Mayer, Jeremy Clements, William Sawalich, Austin Hill, and Anthony Alfredo filled out the remainder of the top ten.

After finishing 13th, Sheldon Creed still leads the championship standings, with Carson Kvapil 19 points back, Jesse Love 22 points behind, Justin Allgaier now 31 points behind after a wreck, and Day now 41pts adrift of the lead after gaining over 50 points on championship leader.

Stages 1 & 2

Creed took the lead from Day at the very start, but Day reeled him back in and retook the lead ten laps into the race.

Day went on to lead the rest of the opening stage, while Creed fell all the way back outside the top ten.

As Day won Stage 1, he was followed by Mayer, Caruth, Jones, Love, Crews, R. Sieg, Tay. Gray, Hill, and Allgaier 

During the stage break, Jones won the race off pit road, but there were questions around if they got the left-front right. Day lost four positions on pit road, falling down to fifth.

On the restart, Jones looked very unstable, as the car was too free due to what they now realized was a loose wheel on the No. 20. Mayer made a three-wide pass for the lead, and as Jones fell back, he got loose underneath Love's car.

Jones over-corrected up into the wall, ending his race and destroying Justin Allgaier's car as well. It was a major blow to the reigning champion's hopes of earning back-to-back titles.

 

Mayer continued to lead for the rest of the stage, but Caruth and latr Day kept shadowing him.

Retzlaff had to make an unscheduled pit stop due to a flat right-front tire, but there were no other incidents.

Mayer went on to win Stage 2, followed by Day, Caruth, Kvapil, Clements, Sawalich, Crews, Love, Tay. Gray, and R. Sieg 

Stage 3

Sawalich barely beat Kvapil in the race off pit road, while Mayer was sent to the rear of the field for a wheel that rolled away from the pit crew. Caruth also got hit with an uncontrolled tire penalty, and Gray had to make an extra stop to tighten a wheel.

On the restart that followed, Kvapil tagged the wall while trying to get by Sawalich, and Day ended up passing both of them soon after.

Things were very green in this stage as well, with Day pitting from the lead with 57 laps to go. After the cycle of green-flag pit stops, Day led Kvapil by less than a second.

As the laps ticked away, Day struggled to get around Sammy Smith, which helped Smith's teammate Kvapil close in on Day.

Kvapil passed Day with ten laps to go, only for Day to immediately go to the very top of the track, kicking up dust and powering back by. He drove all over the track in the closing laps, even losing the lead again with two laps to go before surging back by. Day bounced off the wall multiple times in the last two laps while ripping the top, holding onto the race win.

The margin of victory was 0.287s.

NASCAR O'Reilly Las Vegas race results

a # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap
1 17 USA Corey Day Chevrolet 201 2:13'37.625     5 136   75 30.412 100
2 1 USA Carson Kvapil Chevrolet 201 2:13'37.912 0.287 0.287 6 3   42 30.609 100
3 2 USA Jesse Love Chevrolet 201 2:13'44.259 6.634 6.347 6     43 30.590 100
4 19 USA Brent Crews Toyota 201 2:13'44.676 7.051 0.417 6     42 30.792 102
5 54 USA Taylor Gray Toyota 201 2:13'53.086 15.461 8.410 7     37 30.747 64
6 41 USA Sam Mayer Chevrolet 201 2:13'55.766 18.141 2.680 7 40   50 30.489 65
7 51 USA Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 201 2:13'56.059 18.434 0.293 6     36 30.503 100
8 18 USA William Sawalich Toyota 201 2:13'57.487 19.862 1.428 6 5   34 30.671 100
9 21 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 201 2:14'00.553 22.928 3.066 6     30 30.861 101
10 96 USA Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 201 2:14'04.369 26.744 3.816 8 2   27 31.001 101
11 88 USA Rajah Caruth Chevrolet 201 2:14'09.114 31.489 4.745 6 2   42 30.560 64
12 39 USA Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 201 2:14'10.452 32.827 1.338 5     30 30.941 101
13 00 USA Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 201 2:14'11.139 33.514 0.687 5 7   24 30.492 2
14 24 USA Harrison Burton Toyota 200 2:13'40.518 1 Lap 1 Lap 6     23 30.890 100
15 8 USA Sammy Smith Chevrolet 200 2:13'43.038 1 Lap 2.520 6     22 30.789 102
16 26 USA Dean Thompson Toyota 200 2:13'59.375 1 Lap 16.337 6     21 31.299 145
17 44 USA Brennan Poole Ford 200 2:14'04.637 1 Lap 5.262 6     20 31.279 2
18 87 USA Lee Pulliam Chevrolet 199 2:13'41.342 2 Laps 1 Lap 6     19 31.266 102
19 99 USA Parker Retzlaff Chevrolet 199 2:13'43.352 2 Laps 2.010 7     18 31.146 67
20 28 USA Kyle Sieg Chevrolet 199 2:13'48.966 2 Laps 5.614 7     17 31.329 65
21 27 USA Jeb Burton Chevrolet 199 2:13'50.860 2 Laps 1.894 6 2   16 31.098 102
22 32 USA Andrew Patterson Chevrolet 199 2:14'02.642 2 Laps 11.782 8     15 31.159 2
23 42 USA Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 199 2:14'06.450 2 Laps 3.808 5     14 31.345 65
24 48 USA Patrick Staropoli Chevrolet 198 2:13'42.124 3 Laps 1 Lap 6     13 31.271 101
25 0 USA Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 198 2:13'51.445 3 Laps 9.321 7     12 31.720 4
26 45 USA Lavar Scott Chevrolet 198 2:14'03.769 3 Laps 12.324 6     11 31.648 101
27 55 USA Joey Gase Ford 198 2:14'10.024 3 Laps 6.255 5     10 31.679 64
28 92 USA Josh Williams Chevrolet 197 2:13'39.845 4 Laps 1 Lap 6     9 31.681 99
29 02 USA Ryan Ellis Chevrolet 197 2:14'00.941 4 Laps 21.096 6     8 31.407 98
30 07 USA Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 195 2:13'49.089 6 Laps 2 Laps 6     7 31.786 98
31 31 USA Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 193 2:13'40.366 8 Laps 2 Laps 10     6 31.501 3
32 53 USA Blake Lothian Chevrolet 192 2:13'50.480 9 Laps 1 Lap 7     5 31.689 2
33 91 USA Mason Maggio Chevrolet 175 2:14'07.520 26 Laps 17 Laps 9     4 31.266 3
34 7 USA Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 56 1:27'23.602 145 Laps 119 Laps 5   DVP 4 30.955 2
35 20 USA Brandon Jones Toyota 54 37'16.960 147 Laps 2 Laps 3 4 Accident 9 31.041 2
36 47 USA Dawson Cram Chevrolet 13 26'53.952 188 Laps 41 Laps 5   Transmission 1 32.074 5

 

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