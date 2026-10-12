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NASCAR O'Reilly Charlotte II

Corey Day wins Charlotte NASCAR O'Reilly race with three-wide pass for the lead

Day’s second straight victory moved him within seven points of Sheldon Creed as the championship fight tightened dramatically

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Corey Day wins, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey Day wins, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race ran after Sunday's Cup race due to Saturday rain, and it was Corey Day to claimed victory for the second consecutive week.

On the final restart with ten laps to go, Day pulled off a three-wide pass for the lead on Jesse Love and Justin Allgaier, and then held off Love in the closing laps to claim victory.

"I think the 2 [Love] got very loose in front of the 7 [Allgaier] and messed them both up, and that was just enough for me to get a run off them," recalled Day. "That was crucial. I think if I don't do that, I don't win the race. What a job by my guys. I screwed up and took too many boxes on entry. Just to have the car to do that, the execution to do that, everything to finish it off like that is just so cool."

 

Love finished second, Sheldon Creed third, Allgaier fourth, and rookie Carson Brown fifth. Brandon Jones, Austin Hill, Anthony Alfredo, Taylor Gray, and Brennan Poole completed the top ten.

Creed leads the championship, but he is just two points ahead of Love and seven points ahead of Day. Allgaier is 15 points behind, and Carson Kvapil fell to 40 points behind.

Stages 1 & 2

Ryan Sieg spins off the bumper of Rajah Caruth

Ryan Sieg spins off the bumper of Rajah Caruth

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

The action started early, with Day nearly losing control as Love made it three-wide for the lead. However, Day held on and drove off with the early advantage.

Allgaier had to work his way through the middle of the pack after the qualifying rainout, and was nearly collected in an incident as three cars -- including Creed -- slammed doors just ahead of him.

There was a competition caution at Lap 20, where Creed's team made minor repairs.

At the end of Stage 1, Day led the way over Love, Mayer, Allgaier, Kvapil, A. Hill, Crews, Clements, Tay. Gray, and Retzlaff.

During the stage break, the race leader was hit with an end-of-line penalty as Day drove through too many pit boxes, but he didn't stay back there for long.

Love led the way, but Allgaier quickly ran him down and took control of the race. Day drove back inside the top ten within a single run, but did get up into the wall in a sketchy moment for the Hendrick driver.

Allgaier went on to win Stage 2, followed by Love, Tay. Gray, Mayer, Crews, A. Hill, Day, Kvapil, S. Smith, and Creed.

Stage 3

Corey Day wins, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey Day wins, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Hill had to go to the rear of the field for a battery change, while Love continued to lead the race. Allgaier fell back on the restart, but aggressively took positions back as they got deeper into the run.

Kvapil had to make an unscheduled pit stop after getting up into the wall with a flat tire, and had to go to the garage due to the damage in a major blow to his title hopes.

As green-flag pit stops approached, Ryan Sieg went spinning after contact with Rajah Caruth. With only two sets remaining, Crews opted to stay out to try and save a set of sticker tires for later.

Love took the lead back from him on the restart, and with 51 laps to go, Allgaier ran him down and moved into the lead.

Right after Crews pitted under green, another single-car spin (Ryan Ellis) derailed a sequence of pit stops before they could truly begin.

Allgaier led the way on the ensuing restart, and while Gray briefly held second, he quickly fell behind Love and Day. Those two drivers continued to pressure Allgaier throughout the run, with the 2024 series champion getting up into the wall and giving up the lead with 17 laps to go.

Soon after, Crews blew a tire and put the race back under caution. Mayer and a handful of cars chose to pit for more lightly used scuffed tires, but the leaders all stayed out.

On the restart, Love and Allgaier remained side-by-side as Day took a mighty run to the far inside on the backstretch, passing both into Turn 3.

He then had to hold Love at bay for the remaining ten laps, and he did just that to secure his fourth win of the 2026 season. He also became the first Hendrick NOAPS driver to win back-to-back races since Kyle Busch in 2004, though the team also wasn't full-time in that division for several years during that period.

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1
C. Day Hendrick Motorsports
17 Chevrolet 200

2:28'10.287

7 69
2
J. Love Richard Childress Racing
2 Chevrolet 200

+0.728

2:28'11.015

0.728 8 54
3 United States S. Creed Haas Factory Team 00 Chevrolet 200

+2.992

2:28'13.279

2.264 8 35
4 United States J. Allgaier JR Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 200

+3.029

2:28'13.316

0.037 8 50
5
C. Brown Jordan Anderson Racing
32 Chevrolet 200

+3.177

2:28'13.464

0.148 10 32
6 United States B. Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 200

+4.073

2:28'14.360

0.896 9 31
7 United States A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 21 Chevrolet 200

+4.514

2:28'14.801

0.441 9 40
8
A. Alfredo Viking Motorsports
96 Chevrolet 200

+5.465

2:28'15.752

0.951 8 29
9
T. Gray Joe Gibbs Racing
54 Toyota 200

+5.556

2:28'15.843

0.091 8 38
10 United States B. Poole Alpha Prime Racing 44 Chevrolet 200

+5.830

2:28'16.117

0.274 9 27
11
W. Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing
18 Toyota 200

+5.994

2:28'16.281

0.164 9 26
12
P. Retzlaff Viking Motorsports
99 Chevrolet 200

+6.097

2:28'16.384

0.103 8 26
13 United States H. Burton Sam Hunt Racing 24 Toyota 200

+6.761

2:28'17.048

0.664 10 24
14
D. Thompson Sam Hunt Racing
26 Toyota 200

+7.272

2:28'17.559

0.511 9 23
15 United States J. Gase Joey Gase Motorsports 55 Ford 200

+8.025

2:28'18.312

0.753 10 22
16
S. Smith JR Motorsports
8 Chevrolet 200

+8.441

2:28'18.728

0.416 9 23
17 United States R. Sieg RSS Racing 39 Chevrolet 200

+9.456

2:28'19.743

1.015 11 20
18 United States J. Bilicki SS-Green Light Racing 07 Chevrolet 200

+10.800

2:28'21.087

1.344 9 19
19
B. Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing
31 Chevrolet 200

+10.880

2:28'21.167

0.080 8 18
20 United States J. Clements Jeremy Clements Racing 51 Chevrolet 200

+11.536

2:28'21.823

0.656 8 20
21 United States M. DiBenedetto Young's Motorsports 42 Chevrolet 200

+12.401

2:28'22.688

0.865 10 16
22 United States J. Burton Jordan Anderson Racing 27 Chevrolet 200

+18.928

2:28'29.215

6.527 8 15
23
A. Green Peterson Racing Group
87 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

2:28'23.397

1 Lap 11 14
24
S. Mayer Haas Factory Team
41 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

2:28'29.472

6.075 10 28
25 United States M. Snider DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports 91 Chevrolet 198

+2 Laps

2:28'33.981

1 Lap 10 12
26
M. Maggio DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
92 Chevrolet 197

+3 Laps

2:28'33.004

1 Lap 8 11
27
L. Scott Alpha Prime Racing
45 Ford 196

+4 Laps

2:28'23.439

1 Lap 14 10
28
D. Lemke Joey Gase Motorsports
53 Chevrolet 196

+4 Laps

2:28'25.004

1.565 9
29 United States G. Smithley SS-Green Light Racing 0 Chevrolet 196

+4 Laps

2:28'34.426

9.422 10 8
30
B. Crews Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Toyota 184

+16 Laps

2:16'38.515

12 Laps 7 17 Accident
31
J. Finch JR Motorsports
9 Chevrolet 174

+26 Laps

2:13'02.393

10 Laps 14 6 Suspension
32
C. Kvapil JR Motorsports
1 Chevrolet 171

+29 Laps

2:28'34.960

3 Laps 12 14
33
P. Staropoli Big Machine Racing Team
48 Chevrolet 166

+34 Laps

2:11'47.277

5 Laps 9 4 Suspension
34 United States R. Ellis Young's Motorsports 02 Chevrolet 163

+37 Laps

2:07'22.890

3 Laps 13 3 Accident
35
K. Sieg RSS Racing
28 Chevrolet 145

+55 Laps

1:49'24.418

18 Laps 7 2 Engine
36
R. Caruth JR Motorsports
88 Chevrolet 126

+74 Laps

1:43'00.411

19 Laps 13 1 Accident
37
D. Cram Mike Harmon Racing
47 Chevrolet 66

+134 Laps

50'13.721

60 Laps 5 1 Brakes
38 United States J. Yeley RSS Racing 38 Ford 63

+137 Laps

48'13.488

3 Laps 5 1 Water pump
View full results

Watch: Race Rewind: Briscoe hangs on to win Charlotte photo-finish thriller

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