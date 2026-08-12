Daniel Dye secures four-race NASCAR O'Reilly deal with Jordan Anderson Racing

Daniel Dye will pilot the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Chevrolet in four NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series races later this year.

Dye will first drive the JAR entry at Daytona International Speedway on August 28, and then at Darlington Raceway on September 5, Talladega Superspeedway on October 24, and finally Martinsville Speedway on October 31.

Champion Container will sponsor the effort, and Dye’s Race to Stop Suicide awareness campaign will be featured on the car.

“I am super excited to be joining the team at Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport,” said Dye. “This group has been building something special over the past few seasons, and I am happy that I can have the chance to be a part of it. It will be special that we can start this new relationship at my home track in Daytona. Their Chevrolets have always had great speed on the superspeedways, so we’re hoping that we can have a strong run right off the bat.”

“I want to thank Jordan Anderson, John Bommarito, Chevrolet, and Champion Container for allowing me to have this opportunity. Without their support, none of this would be possible, so hoping we can deliver for them on the racetrack with our No. 32 group.”

Dye made his NASCAR Cup debut earlier this year, and has starts across all three national divisions -- three in Cup, 48 in O'Reilly, and 51 in Trucks.

He started the year as a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver with Kaulig Racing, but left the Ram team following a brief NASCAR suspension for making insensitive comments against IndyCar driver David Malukas.

Dye has ten top ten finishes in his NASCAR O'Reilly career with a best finish of seventh.

"I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Daniel and his family through this process, and I’m looking forward to getting him behind the wheel and putting his experience to work for us in these four races,” said team founder, Jordan Anderson. “Daniel is hungry and has a lot he wants to prove, and we feel the same way as a race team. I think our goals are going to line up really well, and we’re going into this opportunity determined to make the most of it and show what we can do together.”