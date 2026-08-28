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NASCAR O'Reilly Daytona II

Daniel Dye secures multi-year NASCAR O'Reilly deal with Jordan Anderson Racing

Dye will pilot the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Chevrolet in a deal spanning multiple seasons

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR) has announced plans to put Daniel Dye behind the wheel of the No. 32 Chevrolet for the 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season, which will be the beginning of a multi-year deal.

Dye, 22, began the 2026 season with a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ride with Kaulig and Ram. However, he was suspended in March after inappropriate comments he made against IndyCar driver David Malukas on a livestream.

He has since completed sensitivity training and secured a four-race deal in the NASCAR Cup Series with Live Fast Motorsports. He also has a four-race NASCAR O'Reilly deal with JAR this year, and Dye will be on double duty this weekend as Daytona will be his first race with the Anderson team.

In the NASCAR O'Reilly Series, Dye has 48 career starts and competed full-time there in 2025, ending the year 20th in the championship standings. He has ten career top tens with a best finish of seventh at the secondary level of NASCAR.

Jordan Anderson Racing runs the No. 32 along with the No. 31 and No. 27 in every NASCAR O'Reilly race. While Jeb Burton and Blaine Perkins are the team's full-time drivers for 2026, the No. 32 has featured various different drivers. They include Anderson himself, but also Ross Chastain, Rajah Caruth, Andrew Patterson, Tyler Ankrum, Carson Brown, and now Dye.

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