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NASCAR O'Reilly San Diego

Fan arrested after scaling fences onto NASCAR track, fist-bumping driver during stoppage

The man shared a brief chat with driver Sheldon Creed, escaped by climbing two fences, and was quickly arrested by federal agents

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Fan2

Fan walking across NASCAR track

Photo by: The CW Network

During a red flag for a massive restart crash that severely damaged the Turn 1 wall at the San Diego street course, something truly unusual happened. 

Wearing flip-flops, a fan walked onto the race track and approached the No. 00 Haas Factory Team Ford of Sheldon Creed. They shared a brief conversation, which ended with a fist-bump. The fan then slapped the hood of the car and quickly scaled two fences, losing a flip-flop in the process as he retreated back to the fan area.

Well, he didn't make it very far after his clumsy escape, as federal agents promptly arrested the man.

Creed laughed it off, radioing to the team: "I think he's wasted. I didn't even understand what he was saying. Please let the officials know we have no part in this guy."

 

While truly bizarre, this isn't completely unheard of. During a red flag at Watkins Glen in 2007, a shirtless fan walked onto the race track, and leaned into the window of Matt Kenseth's car, requesting an autograph. He did not get one.

In more recent years, a fan climbed the fence and sat atop it while the race was ongoing at Richmond Raceway in 2014.

While foolish at any track, Saturday's incident is made a bit worse by the fact that he chose to do it on an active military base, which those federal agents who placed him in handcuffs surely won't be laughing about...

 
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