Heralded Richard Childress prospect making O'Reilly debut at Iowa

Carson Brown, a highly touted 18-year-old prospect under the Richard Childress Racing development program banner, will make his NASCAR O’Reilly Series debut on Saturday for Jordan Anderson Racing’s No. 32 car at Iowa Speedway.

The car will carry the colors of Distributor Wire & Cable, a RCR partner.

Brown is the current ASA STARS National Super Late Model Tour championship leader with four wins and two second place finishes in six starts this season with Anthony Campi Racing. He’s also a winner in ARCA and Trans-Am and has competed for win in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour with Lee Pulliam Performance.

The 18-year-old also recently turned acclimation laps in the NOAPS car at North Wilkesboro in preparation for this moment.

“It was definitely a lot different,” Brown told Motorsport.com last week. “I feel like the brake pressure is a lot different, just the torque behind it. That was also my first time on the repave at North Wilkesboro and it was really cool to drive that car around that track. I raced on the old pavement that’s not an experience that a lot of people will get.

“So, I just tried not to take it for granted and just tried to learn as much as possible for once we get stuff moving.”

Brown will also compete in the ARCA race on Friday in preparation for the moment.

In a press release, Jordan Anderson Racing expressed excitement towards giving Brown his debut race in NASCAR’s second level national tour.

“I’ve watched Carson’s progression for several years, going back to when he was racing dirt Late Models and then making the transition into asphalt Super Late Models,” Anderson said. “It’s been impressive to see how quickly he has adapted everywhere he’s gone. Whether it’s been Late Models, road racing or ARCA, he’s continued to step into new situations, learn quickly and perform at a high level.

“What stands out to me is that Carson has never appeared overwhelmed by the moment. He carries himself with a level of confidence and maturity that is rare for someone his age, but he also understands that success comes from being prepared and working well with the people around him. He has earned this opportunity through his results and the way he’s handled each step of his career.

“I feel confident Carson is ready for this next challenge. Iowa will be another step up in competition, but I believe Carson has the talent, mindset and experience to make the most of it. We’re proud he’ll make his series debut with our team, and we’re grateful to Distributor Wire & Cable, Chevrolet and RCR for helping bring this opportunity together.”