Jake Finch will run five NASCAR O'Reilly races with JR Motorsports

JR Motorsports has announced Jake Finch as the driver of the team's No. 9 Chevrolet for five races, later this year.

Finch, who turns 21 later this year, will make his first appearance at Atlanta on July 11. He will also run races at Darlington on September 5, Bristol on September 18, Charlotte on October 10, and Talladega on October 24.

He made his NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) debut last year, driving for Hendrick Motorsports. In the No. 17 Chevrolet, he started 21st and finished 17th at Dover. He also has a handful of ARCA starts, winning at Talladega in 2024.

JRM has managed to win the last four consecutive O'Reilly races, including Shane van Gisbergen winning with the No. 9 at COTA. That car will be utilizing a rotating cast of drivers throughout the 2026 season.