Jeb Burton joins RSS Racing, will drive father Ward Burton's No. 22

Jeb Burton announced on Tuesday that he will join RSS Racing in 2027, driving the No. 22 full-time in the 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS).

That number has special significance to Jeb, as his father Ward Burton earned all five of his Cup Series wins in the No. 22 -- including the 2001 Southern 500 and 2002 Daytona 500.

"The Siegs are building something special and the performance is heading in the right direction," said Jeb Burton, a veteran of over 200 NOAPS races. He has two wins, both at Talladega in 2021 (Kaulig Racing) and again in 2023 (Jordan Anderson Racing).

Burton, who is also a winner in the Truck Series and has 34 career Cup starts, began his NOAPS career in 2013 and has been full-time in the secondary level of NASCAR since 2021. That year, he drove for Kaulig and placed tenth in the standing, but since 2022, he's driven for Jordan Anderson in the No. 27 Chevrolet.

RSS Racing is a family owned and operated race team, with Ryan Sieg earning his first win as a driver earlier this year at Daytona. He has over 400 NOAPS races behind the wheel, and RSS Racing has two wins, with the other coming at Sonoma 2023 with Aric Almirola as the driver.

The team currently fields the No. 39 and No. 28 full-time with Ryan and his brother Kyle Sieg as the drivers, but they also enter a third car often with various drivers.