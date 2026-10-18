Race report

NASCAR O'Reilly Phoenix II

Jesse Love barely holds off Sam Mayer for NASCAR O'Reilly win at Phoenix

Despite a last-lap lunge from Sam Mayer, Love held on to take the victory and a commanding championship lead

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 18, 2026, 2:25 AM

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Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Jesse Love earned his fifth career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series win with a dominant 75-point victory at Phoenix Raceway, handing him the points lead.

Sam Mayer started 35th, but finished a very close second as he brushed the back bumper of Love's No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in a last corner lunge. At the checkered flag, there was just over a tenth between them (0.128s).

It was Phoenix one year ago where Love became a NASCAR O'Reilly champion, and on Saturday, he moved ahead in the championship by 36 points.

"The 41 [Mayer] team did a great job going from the back and making their car better," said Love, who led 156 of 200 laps in Saturday's race. "Honestly, it felt like they were a little better than we were at the end. I was having to just drive a lot over the tire to make any sort of lap time. So, I'll yell at Danny [Stockman, crew chief] for not freeing me up more later, but it's okay. I'm grateful to the good Lord above for putting great people behind me. I'm grateful to the other one for RCR, ECR. It's been a tough year for us. I'm grateful to be in a situation to win races. I've got a great pit crew who just maul everybody on pit road every week. It makes my job a lot easier. I'm just proud of this whole group."

Behind the Love-Mayer battle, Justin Allgaier finished third, Corey Day fourth, and Sammy Smith fifth. Brandon Jones, Dean Thompson, William Sawalich, Rajah Caruth, and Carson Kvapil filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Stages 1 & 2

Love led the race from pole position, and dominated the early portion of the race.

Ryan Sieg got into the back of Sanchez in the mid-field, and they narrowly avoided crashing as they both lost several positions.

Partway through the opening stage, there was a caution for light rain. With NASCAR's new rules allowing teams to control what tire compound they wish to be on, Jones rolled the dice and put on wet-weather tires.

Creed took the lead on the restart, but Love ran him down a few laps later. Day pulled off an impressive save on the backstretch, sliding sideways and slapping the wall while battling Crews.

As for Jones, the tire gamble did not work out at all, and he fell off of the lead lap.

Love went on to win Stage 1, followed by Creed, Allgaier, Caruth, S. Smith, Mayer, Kvapil, Clements, Tay. Gray, and Day.

During the stage break, Creed suddenly lost power and needed a push back to the pits. The team lost three laps working under the hood, all but ensuring Creed wouldn't leave Phoenix as the championship leader.

On the restart, Allgaier took the lead from Love, who continued to struggle on restarts.

Jake Finch fell off the pace with engine issues and went to the garage, but the race stayed green.

Just like the previous run, Love ran down the leader as the run progressed and reclaimed the race lead. Love swept the stages, winning Stage 2 over Allgaier, Tay. Gray, Day, Mayer, Caruth, S. Smith, Kvapil, Hill, and Thompson.

Stage 3

It was a Love-Day front row as Allgaier fell to fifth in the pits. Tay. Gray was third, but a wheel rolled out of their box and resulted in an end-of-line penalty.

Love again lost the lead on the initial restart, and behind them, the first caution for an on-track incident flew. Teammates Brennan Poole and Lavar Scott collided, and crashed along with Gray after the penalty that sent him to the back.

Finally, Love fought back on a restart and took back the lead from Day. Mayer, who had fought all the way from the rear of the field, crept up into second as they approached green-flag pit stops.

The pit stop sequence began with 48 laps to go and the leaders did not wait as other cars filed down.

Mayer was just over two seconds adrift of Love, while Crews and R. Sieg got hit with speeding penalties.

The pit stop cycle was interrupted by another spin from Poole, with Retzlaff and H. Burton leading as they had yet to pit.

Love held the lead on the restart, but he never really could get away from Mayer.

On the final lap, Mayer sent it deep into Turn 3, even hitting the rear bumper of Love's car as he pushed up and the Love slid sideways. But that wasn't enough as Love claimed a crucial Chase victory in the desert.

Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, holds off Sam Mayer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 2 Jesse Love Chevrolet 200 2:04'30.365 5 156 75 28.363 56 2 41 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 200 2:04'30.493 0.128 0.128 6 46 28.450 109 3 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 2:04'32.565 2.200 2.072 6 18 52 28.314 56 4 17 Corey Day Chevrolet 200 2:04'34.716 4.351 2.151 6 7 41 28.504 108 5 8 Sammy Smith Chevrolet 200 2:04'38.623 8.258 3.907 6 42 28.756 59 6 20 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 2:04'39.431 9.066 0.808 7 31 28.598 5 7 26 Dean Thompson Toyota 200 2:04'41.596 11.231 2.165 6 31 28.808 57 8 18 William Sawalich Toyota 200 2:04'42.137 11.772 0.541 6 29 28.755 5 9 88 Rajah Caruth Chevrolet 200 2:04'43.007 12.642 0.870 6 40 28.786 56 10 1 Carson Kvapil Chevrolet 200 2:04'43.322 12.957 0.315 7 34 28.800 7 11 99 Parker Retzlaff Chevrolet 200 2:04'44.056 13.691 0.734 6 9 26 28.896 57 12 51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 200 2:04'49.761 19.396 5.705 6 1 28 28.948 4 13 24 Harrison Burton Toyota 200 2:04'49.986 19.621 0.225 7 24 28.941 58 14 32 Andrew Patterson Chevrolet 200 2:04'51.258 20.893 1.272 8 23 28.945 57 15 21 Austin Hill Chevrolet 200 2:04'51.933 21.568 0.675 6 24 28.837 57 16 27 Jeb Burton Chevrolet 200 2:04'52.316 21.951 0.383 6 21 28.878 3 17 96 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 200 2:04'54.113 23.748 1.797 6 20 28.988 2 18 02 Ryan Ellis Chevrolet 200 2:04'56.059 25.694 1.946 8 19 28.820 55 19 45 Lavar Scott Chevrolet 200 2:05'00.159 29.794 4.100 8 18 29.023 56 20 19 Brent Crews Toyota 199 2:04'46.075 1 Lap 1 Lap 7 1 17 28.919 5 21 48 Patrick Staropoli Chevrolet 199 2:04'49.435 1 Lap 3.360 6 16 28.811 56 22 87 Nicholas Sanchez Chevrolet 199 2:04'50.866 1 Lap 1.431 7 29.115 157 23 39 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 199 2:04'51.032 1 Lap 0.166 8 14 28.679 108 24 31 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 199 2:04'54.868 1 Lap 3.836 6 13 28.866 58 25 28 Kyle Sieg Chevrolet 199 2:04'56.369 1 Lap 1.501 6 12 29.060 5 26 92 Josh Williams Chevrolet 199 2:04'56.542 1 Lap 0.173 6 11 28.876 56 27 42 Brad Perez Chevrolet 199 2:04'56.963 1 Lap 0.421 6 10 29.046 56 28 54 Taylor Gray Toyota 199 2:05'00.096 1 Lap 3.133 8 19 28.420 57 29 53 Will Rodgers Chevrolet 198 2:04'32.152 2 Laps 1 Lap 6 8 29.107 55 30 43 Connor Mosack Chevrolet 198 2:04'34.116 2 Laps 1.964 8 28.951 58 31 0 Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 198 2:04'41.218 2 Laps 7.102 7 6 29.083 56 32 00 Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 198 2:04'44.195 2 Laps 2.977 8 8 14 28.580 6 33 55 Joey Gase Ford 198 2:04'57.712 2 Laps 13.517 7 4 28.941 58 34 91 Leland Honeyman Jr. Chevrolet 197 2:04'33.260 3 Laps 1 Lap 7 29.168 6 35 44 Brennan Poole Ford 197 2:04'33.521 3 Laps 0.261 9 2 29.137 2 36 07 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 179 1:54'53.994 21 Laps 18 Laps 7 Brakes 1 28.987 58 37 47 Dawson Cram Chevrolet 126 1:24'48.844 74 Laps 53 Laps 7 Fuel pump 1 29.396 58 38 9 Jake Finch Chevrolet 54 38'59.183 146 Laps 72 Laps 4 Engine 1 29.156 4

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