Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR O'Reilly San Diego

NASCAR hits Jesse Love with multiple penalties after San Diego violation

NASCAR deemed the lug nuts were too narrow on the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which was likely done to gain a competitive advantage via faster pit stops

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Larry Placido of Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR has penalized Jesse Love and the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team ahead of Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race.

The Sanctioning Body has rules about how thick the lug nuts cane be on the cars. NASCAR deemed that the RCR lug nuts on the No. 2 were too narrow and do not meet minimum size specifications.

As a result, the No. 2 Chevrolet won't be allowed to qualify, and Love will have to start from the rear of the field. Additionally, he will have to serve an in-race pass through penalty after the green flag flies, further putting him behind. Finally, he will also lost pit stall selection for the upcoming race at Sonoma Raceway.

 

Due to the size of this track, he won't lose a lap, but crew chief Danny Stockman will have to adjust the strategy dramatically to try and get Love back up through the field. Love's best result on a road or street course is second at Watkins Glen, earlier this year.

Love enters San Diego second in the championship standings, a full 250 points adrift of Justin Allgaier in the lead. Love is the defending NASCAR O'Reilly champion, and recently announced plans to go full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2027, replacing Josh Berry as the driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford.

Layne Riggs won a wild NASCAR Truck race on Friday in San Diego, passing Tyler Reif in the final chicane after a hectic overtime finish.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR hauler hits flying wheel in wild traffic incident caught on camera

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s most expensive broadcast booth ever: an active U.S. aircraft carrier

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
San Diego
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s most expensive broadcast booth ever: an active U.S. aircraft carrier

Shane van Gisbergen reveals which tracks best compare to new San Diego street course

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
San Diego
Shane van Gisbergen reveals which tracks best compare to new San Diego street course

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

NASCAR hits Jesse Love with multiple penalties after San Diego violation

NASCAR O'Reilly
NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly
San Diego
NASCAR hits Jesse Love with multiple penalties after San Diego violation

MotoGP Czech GP: Full starting grid

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Czech GP
MotoGP Czech GP: Full starting grid

Marc Marquez: ‘2026 Ducati ready to win the title; riders need to do better'

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Czech GP
Marc Marquez: ‘2026 Ducati ready to win the title; riders need to do better'

Jorge Martin worried he is "lagging behind" MotoGP rivals

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Czech GP
Jorge Martin worried he is "lagging behind" MotoGP rivals