NASCAR O'Reilly Homestead-Miami

John Hunter Nemechek gets a winning car and Haas gets a B2B opportunity

In the O'Reilly Series, JHN will immediately contend with Haas Factory Team

Matt Weaver

Edited: Nov 7, 2026, 6:38 PM

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John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

There were options for John Hunter Nemechek to remain in the NASCAR Cup Series in some capacity after his surprise dismissal from Legacy Motor Club but he is more focused on winning races right now.

Thus, his joining Haas Factory Team for the 2027 O’Reilly Series championship, in a move that checks a lot of boxes for every party involved.

It’s been kind of a turbulent year for the second-generation racer who signed an extension with Legacy, announced in May at Texas Motor Speedway, which was then rescinded in September when Josh Berry was made available.

“It's a tough spot to be in, in my opinion, but at the same time from everything that Jimmie (Johnson) and Cal (Wells) have said to me internally, but also publicly to the media and things like that, making sure I’m taken care of next year and honoring my contract through that,” Nemechek said during a press conference on Saturday at Homestead.

He hopes to remain friends with Johnson and Wells but he is also no doubt entitled to some form of contract buyout given that they agreed to terms that were ultimately rescinded.

“Working through that,” Nemechek said.

Haas Factory Team president Joe Custer articulated it as Nemechek ‘dropped into our laps’ because of all the things the 11-race NOAPS and 13-time Truck Series race winner brings to their program.

Beyond a track record of success, the relationship with primary sponsor Pye-Barker Fire & Safety means a great deal to HFT as well.

“Pye-Barker, a lot of their customers are in the manufacturing sector, and that's what Haas Automation does,” Custer said. “We own the manufacturing sector in this sport.”

Haas’ CNC machine business and customer car program are just two examples of how vital it is in the NASCAR industry.

“We're excited because there's a hundred thousand Haas customers that are potential fits for Pye-Barker,” Custer said. “So there is a B2B play and we're going to work hard. That's what we do with our partners … We have a few technical partners that that's a great fit, but this one in particular has caught my eye.

“So, we really want to deliver for those folks.”

One of the aforementioned Cup opportunities for Nemechek could have been RFK Racing with the departure of Brad Keselowski but when they last spoke, Nemechek said there was no guarantee that it would be full-time.

They only have two ownership charters and will have to run that car as open, which diminishes its financial viability.

But beyond that, Nemechek just wants to remind everyone that he is a winner and championship contender in the right cars.

“For me, I wanted to go win races,” Nemechek said. “I wanted to go and have fun and be in contending winning equipment every single week and know that I can show up and make a difference internally but also make a difference on the racetrack.

“And we felt like this was the right fit from my perspective, from Pye-Barker's perspective as well. And then, obviously talking with Joe and kind of getting all the final details nailed down and how we were going to go about it, it just felt like the right fit for us at the time and definitely going to prove that to the world next year that it was the right fit.”

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