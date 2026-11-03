NASCAR O'Reilly Martinsville II
Justin Allgaier confirms he will return for 2027 NASCAR O'Reilly season
It's official ... Allgaier will continue to pilot the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Nick DeGroot
Edited: Nov 3, 2026, 1:10 AM
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Justin Allgaier and Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrate in Victory Lane
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
While there was little doubt, Justin Allgaier has made it official that he will once again be competing for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series title in 2027, driving the No. 7 JR Motorspsports Chevrolet with long-time partner BRANDT.
Allgaier won the 2024 NASCAR O'Reilly championship, and enters this weekend's finale with a 22-point lead as he chases a second crown for the Earnhardt-led team.
Allgaier has over 500 starts in the secondary level of NASCAR, winning 34 races -- 31 of which he earned as a JRM driver. He also piloted the team's Cup entry in the Daytona 500, finishing ninth in 2025 and crashing out of the lead in 2026.
The 40-year-old joined JR Motorsports in 2016, and has placed inside the top five in the championship in all but one year since then. 2026 has been his best year yet, winning six races so far.
JR Motorsport's fields five NOAPS entries, including the No. 1, No. 7, No. 8 No. 9, No. 88. The organization has combined to win 17 of 32 races, including a historic 1-2-3-4 finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
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