NASCAR O'Reilly Homestead-Miami

Justin Allgaier is a Hall of Fame asset, nearing a Hall of Fame resume

You can't tell the story of JR Motorsports or O'Reilly Series without him

Matt Weaver

Published: Nov 8, 2026, 3:59 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Justin Allgaier wins championship, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Almost immediately following the 2025 NASCAR O’Reilly Series season, Justin Allgaier told JR Motorsports he wasn’t coming back after 2026, and that he was going to have something of a silent swan song.

He was going to retire without the fanfare and prepare for a new life in Illinois running the family business with a growing family.

As it turns out, the fanfare happened regardless as he won his second championship, and it comes just weeks … or maybe months … after he decided he would come back after all.

What a rollercoaster of things.

“It was December of last year that I told JRM, ‘Look, this is it, I'm not coming back.’ It was all the way until, shoot, probably September when we actually finalized the deal, October maybe even. I guess it was September 1st we kind of really started the process,” Allgaier said during his champion’s press conference on Saturday at Homestead.

“Kelley (Earnhardt-Miller) announced it on Sirius. What's funny is that we had just had the conversation, she said, ‘if we can make this work, if we can get partners to buy in and do all the different things, would you be interested?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I would have interest in that.’

“So, she announced it two days after that, and we didn't have anything done. It was quite amusing.”

To put this in layman’s terms, Earnhardt-Miller was so excited that she able to convince Allgaier to come back, that she immediately told everyone it was a done deal, without finalizing any contracts.

Allgaier has been at JR Motorsports for a decade now and has served as a pillar of sorts. There were successes before him, of course, but the most viable period in team history has come with him in a leadership role behind the wheel.

That’s not lost on Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“I don't want to imagine where JR Motorsports would be today without him,” Earnhardt said. “We've had some incredible years recently, but when we had tough years, he was the guy I could depend on every race. When we weren't building fast cars, we were struggling to get the results, I could always depend on him to kind of show us what our real potential was as a team in that moment, know really what more we needed to work towards.

“That's been a big help for us as a team.”

Earnhardt believes adamantly that Allgaier could be a Cup Series winner and champion in a different universe, one where he either started out with more money, or began racing with more OEM support.

That didn’t happen.

“When I signed my first contract to come into this sport with Team Penske, I was about a month away from my career coming to an end, period,” Allgaier said. “We were out of money, spent everything we had. I had an opportunity to sign with Penske.

“But if that conversation and that contract hadn't been signed, I was literally out of the sport. I mean, I owe everything in my life to my parents. They spent every dime they could possibly scrounge up. We used every resource we could possibly find to keep going to the racetrack, as racers do.

“It was the end of the line, and we knew that.”

So now, 20 years later, at 40-years-old, Allgaier is a two-time champion with 34 career wins, and is genuinely one of the most beloved figures in the garage. The stats alone don’t show how much Allgaier means to the industry but Earnhardt has said for over a year now that Allgaier is a Hall of Famer.

There was a lot of pushback to that, but Allgaier signing at least a two-year extension provides Earnhardt the opportunity to silence any doubts whatsoever, as his next championship will make him the first to three in the Grand National Division.

But why stop there?

“We're going to win the championship next year, the year after that, and maybe that will put that to bed,” Earnhardt said with a laugh.

“I think Justin is a Hall of Famer in my mind because whether he truly ever gets that honor, I just feel like his work ethic and his attitude and personality, he's a Hall of Fame guy. He kind of checks a lot of boxes.

“We got a chance. He's still in his prime. We got a chance with Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) here to win a lot of races next year and the year after that, maybe convince him to drive even more.”

Ultimately, Allgaier has the admiration of fans and peers, won a first championship for himself and a second for those around him. With the blessing of his wife, children and parents, Allgaier was given the freedom to choose his next immediate step.

And this is just too much fun to give up.

“That all being said, I want to be relevant,” Allgaier said. “When I walk away from this sport and I do finally hang it up -- I had a conversation with a couple drivers on the stage tonight. I'm like, I can't imagine this being it.

“I was ready. I 100 percent could walk away right now and be happy but there's a part of me that goes I'm not sure I know I'm ready for that last curtain call. I don't know what it's going to feel like Monday morning when you wake up and you're done.

“You got to enjoy it when you got it. You got to enjoy the people that you are around. We could never win another race, another championship. That's very viable. I hope it's not true. But I've been blessed to have what I have and do the things we do and be able to celebrate with great people around me. I'll never take that for granted.”

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Justin Allgaier praised for his impact as leader and mentor in NASCAR O'Reilly garage

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Matt Weaver





Josh Berry regrets Ryan Blaney brake check, expected NASCAR penalty



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup 18 h



Josh Berry regrets Ryan Blaney brake check, expected NASCAR penalty





Ross Chastain says Rick Hendrick inspired, not neutered him in 2023



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



19 h



Ross Chastain says Rick Hendrick inspired, not neutered him in 2023





John Hunter Nemechek gets a winning car and Haas gets a B2B opportunity



NASCAR O'Reilly



NASCAR O'Reilly



Homestead-Miami



21 h



John Hunter Nemechek gets a winning car and Haas gets a B2B opportunity

Latest news





Justin Allgaier is a Hall of Fame asset, nearing a Hall of Fame resume



NASCAR O'Reilly



NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly



Homestead-Miami



11 min



Justin Allgaier is a Hall of Fame asset, nearing a Hall of Fame resume





LIVE: MotoGP Qatar GP: Commentary and updates



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



38 min



LIVE: MotoGP Qatar GP: Commentary and updates





Charles Milesi "can’t really remember what happened" in huge WEC crash



WEC



WEC WEC



Monza



1 h



Charles Milesi "can’t really remember what happened" in huge WEC crash





Qatar Grand Prix grid down to 16 as Luca Marini withdraws



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



1 h



Qatar Grand Prix grid down to 16 as Luca Marini withdraws

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe