NASCAR O'Reilly Homestead-Miami

Justin Allgaier retired and unretired without telling anyone

Instead, the JR Motorsports No. 7 will have the same veteran through 2028

Matt Weaver

Edited: Nov 6, 2026, 9:44 PM

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Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Justin Allgaier retired earlier this season but no one realized it with the 2024 NASCAR O’Reilly Series champion and veteran racer changing his mind before it could be made official.

Instead, the JR Motorsports No. 7 will continue to be occupied by a driver who could claim his second title on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, while adding to that legacy through at least the 2028 season.

Earlier in the season, Allgaier had internally committed to stepping aside at the end of the year and has already purchased a home in Illinois for the next stage of his life and career.

Parents Mike and Dorothy Allgaier operate Allgaier Performance out of Springfield and it’s a fait accompli that the NASCAR veteran is going to inherit the family grassroots parts supplier business when the time comes.

As it turns out, JR Motorsports convinced Allgaier to stay, but there were signs throughout the year that he was on a silent retirement tour.

"Throughout the course of the season, a couple of times I had custom-painted helmets that my helmet painter Greg from Off-Axis has painted," Allgaier said during Championship Media Day on Thursday. "I had actually gone back to people that had painted helmets for me earlier in my career and kind of did some throwbacks, right?

"Those were all things that were done because it was done, and I was quitting. Those are great helmets to have now. Kind of stinks that I didn't really get to use them to their full potential, but I think that that's where it's unique for me.

"I got to see all of that and kind of live it out, and then turn back around and say, 'Maybe I'm not ready to quit' without anybody really knowing that those decisions were already made."

Allgaier and wife Ashley have two daughters and he has made clear that his family is his number one priority moving forward. However, they’ve also pushed him to continue racing. Whatever Allgaier chose to do, he just wanted it to be right by those around him.

"I've never prayed for success or good things to happen," Allgaier said. "Like I don't feel like that's prayer-worthy, right, if you will. But I've asked for a lot of direction and discernment this year, and wisdom and clarity.

"It's funny because I wish it was a little bit different in the fact that God gives you answers. Sometimes, He gives you ways to learn those skills, right? And I think this year, I've had that more than I've ever had, and that's been the coolest part for me."

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